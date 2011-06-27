Used 2005 Aston Martin DB9 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Ashton Martin for 2005
We preordered the 05 DB-9, auto-tran so the wife can drive it. I was originally skeptical about ordering an AstonM after their merger with Ford a year or few back and losing their designer to Jaguar. However, AstonM has not lost their edge. Soon as I started the car after its initial delivery, it purred so solidly (the only way to describe it). There was no way to say how getting in the car and whisking away, becoming the center of attention on the mediocre streets of reality feels.This car let loose effortlessly as I took off, tearing up the onramp going from 0-80 in only a few seconds.
Understated Performance Car
It's a head turner but fun to drive even at longer distances. Not as many on the road as the Ferrari. The convertible is a pleasure after having the DB7. I love the car.
