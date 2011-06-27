  1. Home
Used 2000 AM General Hummer SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Hummer
5(80%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(20%)
4.2
5 reviews
List Price Estimate
$9,864 - $20,876
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

a true ride

bluice3309, 08/30/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

this beast can go through just about anything you through at it. water, fire, brick wall, glass ,ice , you name it. i like my toys to be tough enough to handle what i through at them. and this toy has NOT let me down and i do not think it ever will!!!

HUMMER NOT A bummer

Clayton , 12/19/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Vehicle is a beast. I don't recommend HUMMER H1 if you are bigger than average. You cannot get this thing stuck. Believe me I've tried. Top speed is rated at 83 and when you reach it you will swallow your seat cushion if you know what I mean. 0-60 in 16.9. But thats OK cause who needs speed when you can run over anything!

AWESOME HUMMER

REUBEN, 01/20/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Hummer is unstoppable. May only get 12 mpg but who really cares. Not anyone that matters anyway. I cant get it stuck. I love the standard 12000 pound winch. 83 mph is "rated" top speed but I have experienced 87. It handles great at that speed. It is a little loud though.

H1 Review

Bobby Keene, 08/23/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The truck is incredible. I have a long history of 4x4 vehicles and nothing comes close to the abilities of this truck off road.

What a waste

mike6382, 06/15/2002
0 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for a year and a half now and it is not reliabile at all. I have driven it through everything and it stalls on me all the time. I would never buy this car again. and trying to sell it is like trying to sell fire in hell, just wont happen.

