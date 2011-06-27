Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Consumer Reviews

Review by Actual Owner SJMST , 01/25/2018 Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 82 of 85 people found this review helpful I see a some reviews by people who decided not to buy. I did lease one, and here's what I think. I have 3,500 miles of flawless performance on mine. This car turns heads. People stop to chat and ask about it. If you want to blend into the background, maybe it’s not the car for you. From every angle, it looks properly proportioned. The interior is beautiful, and is there a more striking logo than Alfa’s? I say “No” Best for last. Driving it. It’s not a weekend toy. I commute interstate, NY to NJ every day. Forty five miles each way. Hence the need for the adaptive cruise and forward collision warning. This allows the car to stop and go on its own in bumper to bumper traffic. Nice. When the roads are open, and that happens even in NY, it is wonderful. The chassis feels carved from stone, yet is somehow compliant over rough patches. It is inexplicably able to take curves flat at speed yet still be comfortable. This is not a big car. It is in looks and feel more like sports sedans before they became heavy and bloated. The Giulia is light and quick and instantly responsive. My 2002 BMW 3 series 5-speed was something like that, but this has that beat. Get an Alfa. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The real real on TI sport 2018 DMF , 09/29/2018 Ti Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful So many positives on this car. Looks, fantastic; had doubts about red leather, on silver. Dark 5 hole wheels with yellow calipers upgraded to qv wheel and Michelin tire package- fantastic. Also chip tuned to 350hp. After 4 bmws, 4 Mercedes, 3 Porsche's, 5 AUDI's— this is the most fun car in ages. Last 5 AUDI's, great luxury, safety, marginal handling including last S6. Alfa is a joy to drive. It's one of those ,"take the long way home cars." Or let's just take this drive to , "wherever" just " because." The AUDI has greatest info and technology ever, but I don't drive the info screen. So for kicking back, cruising, sleepy drives- get the AUDI , MB, BMW. To DRIVE , Alfa has no competition. Finally; was concerned about reliability; 7,500 miles— just gas and air pressure checks; that's it. Oh; and did I mention that grown , mature men just stop and drool over the thing; sometimes I embarrassingly have to squeeze through admirers to get to the car and leave. Also doesn't hurt that my grandson is convinced it's a Ferrari.

Great car David , 10/28/2018 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have 7k miles on my 2017. There have been two recalls for software updates but no mechanical issues whatsoever. This is a great small sedan, agile, comfortable, fast and beautiful. Best steering, shifting and suspension of any non sports car that I have owned. Flat out beats the 7 and 5 series BMWs I have owned as well as the Jaguar XKR, and MB E cars I have owned. One minor complaint- the front seat a bit to short but understandable from a design viewpoint. Again, no mechanical issues at all. I love this car.

Best Kept Secret AlfaForever , 04/18/2018 Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 48 of 52 people found this review helpful Once you drive it, you will get out of the car handing your wallet and keys to your trade to the dealer as you will not possibly want to get back into your old car. My Giulia is my 15th car in 23 years. I had been researching for months a replacement for my E350. I have had all the Germans and a few Asian cars along the way, nothing like my Alfa. It goes like hell, turn the wheel and it follow your lead. So much power, yet very efficient. My local dealer was running great lease deals and until the Alfa I have not ever leased. Went to the dealer late on a Saturday night and drove the Giuila and Stelvio back to back, it was game over. I don't recall the last car I had that was so much fun to drive. I also love that it is unique and few others have them. Also appreciate that with a couple of packages it as all I need and the standards list is long. It has leather seats for example that so many of the competing cars offer at a hefty cost if at all. I am also a big guy over 6' and have ample legroom and am very comfortable inside. Within a week, my huge panoramic moonroof decided it was not going to open anymore. Took a week to get appointment at the dealer. The dealer does not offer loaners which made me apprehensive but they made the repair and had me on my way in a couple of hours with a wash. Few weeks back, went to leave in the morning and the trunk would not even open, the car was dead. Alfa customer service was very nice, tow truck came and jumped the car. I have not ever had to call roadside let alone be stranded by a car and was very angry about it. Headed to the dealer, they could not find anything wrong, washed the car and had me on the way. As soon as I opened the roof and got some music going on the fantastic Harman Kardon system, I could not stop smiling. The car is quirky but has so much character. The Mercedes dealer where my last car was serviced was so nice, fantastic service, appointments within hours as needed, free loaners and free car washes 5 days a week. The Alfa dealer is nowhere near that caliber but they are trying very hard and it is evident those who work there are passionate about the cars. If in the market for a sport sedan or SUV, go drive the Alfas, you will not be disappointed.