Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Consumer Reviews
Any Excuse to Drive
I have passed 10K miles on the car with zero problems (other than a minor glitch with radio presets fixed with software update). This is effectively a four door Ferrari for a remarkably reasonable price. The acceleration and handling are nothing short of supercar stunning. You look for any excuse to drive it: the most mundane errands are just a blast. The comments and stares at every parking lot add to the exotic car ownership experience. And yet the car is completely comfortable and civilized as an every day driver. My spouse was an exec for a Japanese car company so I was spoiled with new primo quality cars every two years and we also have other Hondas, Nissan/Infiniti's and a Lexus in the family and the Alfa is every bit their equal in build quality, fit and finish. And, oh by the way, the Montecarlo Blu on my Quadrifoglio has a depth and sparkle beyond any other blue that I've seen on any other car on the road -- again more like a super-exotic than others in the class, and the comments of strangers confirm this. I had apprehensions because of the exaggerated unreliability reputation, the truth has been, instead, bulletproof to date.
Breakthrough!
If Ferrari were to build a 4 door sedan, it would be much like this car. This new generation of ALFA sedans is that good. As a die-hard BMW enthusiasts for over 30 years, a former BMWCCA club racer, PCA National Instructor Corp member, I've been around the block a few times. There is not another mass produced sedan in the world I'd trade for my Quadrofolio, period. Not only does it have a 500+hp Ferrari engine, world class and dynamically adjustable chassis and suspension, killer brakes, a largely carbon fibre body, Ferrari paddle shifters, but an articulating front spoiler (another first in a road car) that all combine to literally run circles around the competition. But the best part, by far, has been largely overlooked by critics and public alike: balance and steering. The car's light weight makes it feel super agile...plus, with the engine well back in the car it's blessed with an enviable fore and aft weight distribution. Anyone coming from say an S4 will find this an epiphany and you may well hear a chorus of angels at your first entry into a bend at speed. But still the best is saved for last. The steering rack, straight out of a Ferrari 458 Italia, is nearly 40% faster than any production sedan. You simply look into a corner and this four door, 5 passenger Ducati just carves effortlessly following your line of sight with remarkably little steering input. THIS will be the most memorable characteristic of this remarkable vehicle long after the spine pinning, soul crushing acceleration runs up through the gears have become routine. If you want the best sedan on the planet, go test drive one. But be careful, this thing is pure, uncut, automotive crack.
Like driving loaner cars?
Because that’s what you’ll be spending most of our time in. 1000k miles - brakes bad, trim loose, throttle controls bad, engine bad.
Ciao Bella!
This is the hands down best handling car I’ve ever owned! It’s top of the line. Engine is flawless. I would say if you own a Quadrifoglio you would agree that it feels more like a $200,000 car than an $85,000 car. I have Porsche owners come up to me and surprisingly tell me that the q.v. is faster than their Porsche. Not the 911 turbo of course. It eats M3s, AMGs and just about every other car you would see in a normal everyday drive. There is absolutely not a single car that could match the performance of the Alfa and still cost less than $150k. Molto bene! If your looking for an actual engine performance car then there is nothing close. Is the interior as nice as a Bentley? No. Does it handle good in snow? No. But niether does 99% of the cars that are sub 4 seconds 0-60. It’s got 510 HP...Why is Alfa being judged harshly to such a high standard when BMW and Mercedes have had a 30 year head start and just got punked in Alfa’s first production of saloon cars? Viva Italia! Forza Azzuri!
