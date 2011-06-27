Used 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/34 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|252.0/357.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.7 l
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Convenience Group
|yes
|Coupe Track Package
|yes
|Quick Order Package 22C
|yes
|Coupe Exterior Appearance Package
|yes
|Leather Interior Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Red Interior Components
|yes
|Rear Console Lockable Leather Bag
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Cluster Bezel
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|49.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|18" x 7.0" 19" x 8.5" Silver 5 Hole Wheels
|yes
|205/40R18 235/35R19 Black Side Wall Performance Tires
|yes
|Alfa Romeo Red Car Cover
|yes
|17" x 7.0" 18" x 8.0" Black Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|18" x 7.0" 19" x 8.5" Dark 5 Hole Wheels
|yes
|Black Brake Calipers
|yes
|Premium Paint
|yes
|Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/Clear Lens
|yes
|Red Brake Calipers
|yes
|Premium Tri-Coat Paint
|yes
|Yellow Brake Calipers
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Maximum cargo capacity
|3.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|157.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2465 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|3.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|Height
|46.6 in.
|Wheel base
|93.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|235/40R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
