Used 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 4C
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size1.7 l
Horsepower237 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Convenience Groupyes
Coupe Track Packageyes
Quick Order Package 22Cyes
Coupe Exterior Appearance Packageyes
Leather Interior Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Red Interior Componentsyes
Rear Console Lockable Leather Bagyes
Carbon Fiber Cluster Bezelyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room49.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
18" x 7.0" 19" x 8.5" Silver 5 Hole Wheelsyes
205/40R18 235/35R19 Black Side Wall Performance Tiresyes
Alfa Romeo Red Car Coveryes
17" x 7.0" 18" x 8.0" Black Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" x 7.0" 19" x 8.5" Dark 5 Hole Wheelsyes
Black Brake Calipersyes
Premium Paintyes
Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/Clear Lensyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Premium Tri-Coat Paintyes
Yellow Brake Calipersyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity3.7 cu.ft.
Length157.0 in.
Curb weight2465 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height46.6 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Rosso Alfa
  • Basalt Grey Metallic
  • Madreperla White Tri-Coat
  • Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Red, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/40R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
