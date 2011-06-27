1994 Acura Vigor Review
1994 Highlights
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Dual airbags are now standard on all Vigors. Burled walnut trim replaces the Zebrano wood trim and GS models get a standard CD player. This is the final year for the Vigor.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rob,08/31/2010
This is the best car I have owned new or used and I have owned ten other cars including a Mercedes. Bought the car new. Great road car that is very agile when you need to pass. Can drive it in very heavy snow and not get stuck. No major problems with the engine or drive train. Replaced timing chain at 65K and again at 125K miles as prevention maintenance. The muffler system lasted for 15 years. Tune-ups every 30K miles, oil changes, brakes about every 50K miles and tires pretty much sum up the cost to drive it for 16 years plus. Honda should think about putting the 2.5 five cylinder in their new TSX instead of the six.
Mazhar Syed,04/20/2005
Acura Vigor, the name might sound too strong, but pull back the seat, put the trans in D4 and raise the gas slowly, you will feel the difference which you cant experience in a new mitsubishi eclipse(e.g). Honda has done a great job on this car, I tested it and it ran 0-60 in 8secs where consumer guide said 8.8secs(idiots). Anyways, this is a car that you will enjoy in every aspect, with 8 channel surround sound(4tweeters and 4speakers) if u can spend u can set-up 8 speakers along with a sub and make the worlds best sound system or upgrade 2-way speakers in the front and 3-way speakers in the back panel with a 10inch sub in the trunk as I did and ENJOY! For $4000, i bought a BMW M3 kicker lol
Crazyhorse,03/24/2005
This Vigor is the best car I have ever owned. I plan on spending $3000 and getting the little bit of rust and one rear door replaced. The body does not need to be repainted. I have had to do minor repairs. The mechanics who work on this car always rave about the Acuras. I work for an American car manufacturer and wonder why they continue to purchase the very cheapest componenets on the market. The Japanese auto industry puts together a well designed vehicle with great components thus insuring years of reliability. Cars and trucks are a liability. I plan on purchasing used Japanese vehicles from here on out. Or, until the American car Co's wake up from their delusion.
shriner,07/09/2003
This is the best car I've owned. Not a single problem, and I now have over 87,000 miles. Extremely comfortable and very attractive.
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
176 hp @ 6300 rpm
