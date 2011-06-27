  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Vigor
  4. Used 1994 Acura Vigor
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

1994 Acura Vigor Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
Acura Vigor for Sale
List Price Estimate
$668 - $1,611
Used Vigor for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Dual airbags are now standard on all Vigors. Burled walnut trim replaces the Zebrano wood trim and GS models get a standard CD player. This is the final year for the Vigor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Acura Vigor.

5(84%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.7
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

16 and Going Strong
Rob,08/31/2010
This is the best car I have owned new or used and I have owned ten other cars including a Mercedes. Bought the car new. Great road car that is very agile when you need to pass. Can drive it in very heavy snow and not get stuck. No major problems with the engine or drive train. Replaced timing chain at 65K and again at 125K miles as prevention maintenance. The muffler system lasted for 15 years. Tune-ups every 30K miles, oil changes, brakes about every 50K miles and tires pretty much sum up the cost to drive it for 16 years plus. Honda should think about putting the 2.5 five cylinder in their new TSX instead of the six.
Top Class quality for medium price.
Mazhar Syed,04/20/2005
Acura Vigor, the name might sound too strong, but pull back the seat, put the trans in D4 and raise the gas slowly, you will feel the difference which you cant experience in a new mitsubishi eclipse(e.g). Honda has done a great job on this car, I tested it and it ran 0-60 in 8secs where consumer guide said 8.8secs(idiots). Anyways, this is a car that you will enjoy in every aspect, with 8 channel surround sound(4tweeters and 4speakers) if u can spend u can set-up 8 speakers along with a sub and make the worlds best sound system or upgrade 2-way speakers in the front and 3-way speakers in the back panel with a 10inch sub in the trunk as I did and ENJOY! For $4000, i bought a BMW M3 kicker lol
The Acura Vigor a perfect car
Crazyhorse,03/24/2005
This Vigor is the best car I have ever owned. I plan on spending $3000 and getting the little bit of rust and one rear door replaced. The body does not need to be repainted. I have had to do minor repairs. The mechanics who work on this car always rave about the Acuras. I work for an American car manufacturer and wonder why they continue to purchase the very cheapest componenets on the market. The Japanese auto industry puts together a well designed vehicle with great components thus insuring years of reliability. Cars and trucks are a liability. I plan on purchasing used Japanese vehicles from here on out. Or, until the American car Co's wake up from their delusion.
1994 Acura Vigor
shriner,07/09/2003
This is the best car I've owned. Not a single problem, and I now have over 87,000 miles. Extremely comfortable and very attractive.
See all 13 reviews of the 1994 Acura Vigor
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
176 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
176 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 1994 Acura Vigor features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Acura Vigor

Used 1994 Acura Vigor Overview

The Used 1994 Acura Vigor is offered in the following submodels: Vigor Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Acura Vigor?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Acura Vigors are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Acura Vigor for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Acura Vigor.

Can't find a used 1994 Acura Vigors you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura Vigor for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,894.

Find a used Acura for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,347.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura Vigor for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,000.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,621.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Acura Vigor?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura Vigor lease specials

Related Used 1994 Acura Vigor info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles