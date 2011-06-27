This is the best car I have owned new or used and I have owned ten other cars including a Mercedes. Bought the car new. Great road car that is very agile when you need to pass. Can drive it in very heavy snow and not get stuck. No major problems with the engine or drive train. Replaced timing chain at 65K and again at 125K miles as prevention maintenance. The muffler system lasted for 15 years. Tune-ups every 30K miles, oil changes, brakes about every 50K miles and tires pretty much sum up the cost to drive it for 16 years plus. Honda should think about putting the 2.5 five cylinder in their new TSX instead of the six.

