Estimated values
1994 Acura Vigor LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,250
|$1,611
|Clean
|$514
|$1,104
|$1,422
|Average
|$374
|$810
|$1,045
|Rough
|$234
|$516
|$668
Estimated values
1994 Acura Vigor GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,265
|$1,611
|Clean
|$553
|$1,117
|$1,422
|Average
|$402
|$820
|$1,045
|Rough
|$252
|$522
|$668