Used 2014 Acura TSX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
TSX Sedan
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$34,970*
Total Cash Price
$15,565
Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$46,969*
Total Cash Price
$20,906
Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,340*
Total Cash Price
$21,517
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$34,284*
Total Cash Price
$15,260
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$47,312*
Total Cash Price
$21,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 TSX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$911
|$4,295
|Maintenance
|$941
|$373
|$2,189
|$564
|$2,259
|$6,327
|Repairs
|$596
|$636
|$686
|$737
|$796
|$3,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$858
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,025
|Financing
|$837
|$673
|$498
|$312
|$112
|$2,433
|Depreciation
|$3,577
|$1,530
|$1,347
|$1,194
|$1,071
|$8,720
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,261
|$5,779
|$7,362
|$5,528
|$7,039
|$34,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 TSX Sedan Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,188
|$1,223
|$5,769
|Maintenance
|$1,265
|$501
|$2,940
|$758
|$3,035
|$8,498
|Repairs
|$800
|$855
|$922
|$991
|$1,069
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,152
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,377
|Financing
|$1,125
|$904
|$669
|$419
|$151
|$3,267
|Depreciation
|$4,805
|$2,055
|$1,810
|$1,604
|$1,439
|$11,712
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,438
|$7,762
|$9,889
|$7,425
|$9,454
|$46,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 TSX Sedan Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,938
|Maintenance
|$1,301
|$516
|$3,026
|$780
|$3,123
|$8,746
|Repairs
|$823
|$880
|$949
|$1,019
|$1,100
|$4,771
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,186
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,417
|Financing
|$1,158
|$931
|$688
|$431
|$155
|$3,363
|Depreciation
|$4,945
|$2,115
|$1,863
|$1,651
|$1,481
|$12,054
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,801
|$7,989
|$10,177
|$7,642
|$9,730
|$48,340
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 TSX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$817
|$841
|$867
|$893
|$4,211
|Maintenance
|$923
|$366
|$2,146
|$553
|$2,215
|$6,203
|Repairs
|$584
|$624
|$673
|$723
|$780
|$3,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$841
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,005
|Financing
|$821
|$660
|$488
|$306
|$110
|$2,385
|Depreciation
|$3,507
|$1,500
|$1,321
|$1,171
|$1,050
|$8,549
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,079
|$5,666
|$7,218
|$5,420
|$6,901
|$34,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 TSX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$5,811
|Maintenance
|$1,274
|$505
|$2,961
|$763
|$3,057
|$8,560
|Repairs
|$806
|$861
|$929
|$998
|$1,076
|$4,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,161
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,387
|Financing
|$1,133
|$911
|$673
|$422
|$152
|$3,291
|Depreciation
|$4,840
|$2,070
|$1,823
|$1,616
|$1,449
|$11,798
|Fuel
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,357
|$2,427
|$2,501
|$11,795
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,529
|$7,819
|$9,961
|$7,480
|$9,523
|$47,312
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Acura TSX in Virginia is:not available
