Used 2013 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews

2013 TL SH-AWD Tech package (Black on Black) defielding , 12/06/2013 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Incredible value for the money and also exhilarating performance. The car is beautiful inside and out. I waited until October and got the AWD and Tech package TL for the same price as a base model! I tend to keep my cars for many years (buying, not leasing). Down the road, the maintenance and repair costs of Acura's competitors would prove prohibitive in comparison. Order all the features this car includes with the tech package and the TL's competitor's price goes way out of this ball park.

After searching many I chose TL damonpod , 04/19/2013 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I test drove BMW, Mercedes, Lexus, Acura, volvo, Audi, Cadillac, Hyundai and a few others before making my final decision. I honestly didn't consider Acura a luxury brand until I drove one! I narrowed it down to Lexus ES and Acura as both offered the best deal for the money. I am tall so BMW, mercedes and audi were cramped. After test driving the Acura TL several times I was hooked. The acceleration, interior styling and cabin room were second to none. The sound system is tremendous, and the Technology package works with ease. My dealership experience at Mungenast was the best dealership experience I have ever had when buying a car. Had the car for 3 months and no problems to report so far.

Relative Bargain koryme , 01/01/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Regardless if you like the exterior appearance or not, you can't deny that this is a luxury bargain. Match the features this car has to the equivalent BMW or Audi and you're looking at 10 grand higher. And that may not be including AWD. Performance, comfort, features, quality, transmission, and overall satisfaction couldn't be better. Not that it's a bad thing, but if you're looking for an AWD sedan with a manual transmission, this is your only option. Note: I've only owned my TL for a short time. If I experience anything like the other reviewer on here did then I will update my review. As for now, I couldn't be happier.

Worth Every Dollar! wisconsinfire , 03/05/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I'm uncertain if people are trying to compare this car to a Ferrari or to their 1974 Gremlin at times. For what this car was designed for it is amazing. Superior comfort, amazingly refined lines, cornering like a race car, and get up and go that doesn't like to sit at 25-35 MPH. Quick stopping, average MPG, and definitely a head turner. The sound system? Well after hearing DVD Audio with DTS 5.1, the XM sounds like AM. Love this car so much I don't want to get out of it!