Used 2002 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car if you like 65,000 mile transmissions
Just don't buy one unless you like buying a transmission from Honda for $2500 every 65, 000 miles. No kidding. Honda set up a plant and sell you one for $2500 when the transmission goes out every 65,000 miles instead of fixing the design problems. Otherwise it's a great driver's car.
Love my Ac-Rite
This Acura TL is what put Acura's ability to make luxurious sporty mid sized sedan's on the front burner of every car review outlet. I mean, the 3.2 VTEC V6 that comes standard is LITERALLY bullet proof. Check the internet for em, wait..don't. Because no one needs em. Why? This thing was mechanical engineering genius. The car is stupid smooth and quiet on the inside. Helluva travel car. Have taken it all across the west coast and for good reason. The technology is what one would expect for an '02, but man does she shine when you ride. I get compliments almost everyday for how it drives and purs...and she is up to the 174k MILE MARK! On stock engine, STOCK TRANSMISSION, and up till a few thousand miles ago stock radiator. This car is my first car that my parents gave me and even though she takes a beating, I can't trade her in. Why? Because it can take turns at 40+ like Miata, accelerates with the current muscle cars (seriously), and rolls past Lexus owners and laugh. The stock sound system is BOSE and straight bumps, as a teenager this is huge! I love my Ac-Rite. People don't understand; treat any car with regular oil changes, fluid flushes (INCLUDING TRANNY FLUID), and constant monitoring...anything will take you far. But we bought this with about 30k on the dash, and at first we didn't care for it. But once I got it, I drove it constantly in manual (speed stick, speed slot), keep it below 6k revs, and gave SYNTHETIC oil changes every 4,000 or so and it'll run. Why? Because ACURA's are Honda's and they are built fantastically.
Title? ? GARBAGE
Do not buy this car, don't even think about it, if you want something sporty and luxurious go for Lexus Honda/Acura will never have my business again, this car is on its 5th transmission and I refuse to get it replaced again the car is known for its transmission problems and recalls the car has been wrecked once due to the cars bad transmission at 75mph it dropped into 1st gear and all the tires locked I spun off the road and had to get towed that was when I was told I'd need my 5th transmission 5 thousand miles in and its already sliiping and locking. Save yourself some trouble and never buy an Acura or a Honda this is dangerous and outrageous especially the fact that the company will only replace your transmission with one that has previously failed after usually giving you the run-a-round this is the worst purchase I have ever made and I advise any buyer to do research on this car before you buy it. It's awesome if you want to replace a transmission every 40-40k miles cheap interior,boring styling but to each his own I suppose have fun. You might get more use out of it as a yard ornimant because it probably wont leave your driveway one day!
I want a new Acura TL just like my 2002
My 2002 Acura TL has 178,000 miles on it and still drives lovely and everything still works. The only 3 items I have replaced are the heater in 2015, one tail light, and the rear view mirrror. And of course oil, tires, brakes, timing belt, all those maintenance things. I did buy a new vehicle for peace of mind (Lincoln MKX) but I still drive the Acura the most. I thought my 6 disk CD player was broken and I was sad, but when the battery was disconnected and reconnected the CD player miraculously started working again. It is sometimes almost impossible to reprogram the radio after the battery has been disconnected, you have to try over and over and over and over and never give up. Try it on different days after you have driven it around.
A great car that improves with age
We have had the 2002 Acura now for 6 years and the darned thing looks and performs exactly as if it had just pulled out of the dealership. It has always been a surprisingly nimble car, great handling, nice acceleration when you need it; but what's most remarkable is how well it has aged. Still feels like new. Never a single mechanical issue. Rock solid quality. I originally got it for the value and it has more than delivered. It's made me an Acura fan.
