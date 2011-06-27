Used 1998 Acura SLX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight4615 lbs.
Gross weight5510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Baltic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Fir Green Pearl Metallic
