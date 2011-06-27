Used 2006 Acura RSX Type-S Consumer Reviews

No problems at all Thomas Daly , 04/07/2015 Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought the car new and have only to replace the battery. 85,000 plus miles and no tune-up or plugs needed yet. Normal oil changes every 5,000 miles are my only expense so far other than a set of tires. Best car I have every owned - period! Report Abuse

Great Car Brandon , 04/12/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The RSX type S is a great all around car. The exterior looks awesome. Engine is great. Has plenty of power in the top end. The midrange suffers. Interior design is nice. It's a simple design, but I still like it. Sound system is great. I wouldn't change anything about it. Transmission is one of the best I've driven. Throws are quick and light. Great feel. Pedals are good for heel-toeing. Brakes are nice and strong. Seats are awful. They support you well but will hurt you after about an hour. This car feels nice and solid, is pretty fun to drive. Plenty of interior storage space. Hatch has plenty of room for luggage and other junk. Report Abuse

Great car overall Honda Guy , 02/09/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great car overall. A few minor set backs. Water would leak into the rear taillights before update was performed. The sunroof is extremely loud and sends hurricane winds into the car when open since it opens outward and not into the body. Your rear passengers will hate that Special feature but its funny. Due to these cars stiff sport suspension they do rattle a lot since they are rough over bumps, small bumps are the worst. Now for the good stuff. By far the most fun car I've ever owned. Always fun, always exciting from day 1 to day 1275. The ride feels very stable and secure. Power: your friends won't believe its only a 4 cylinder. As a Honda employee for over 9 years this is a great car. Report Abuse

My 2nd RSX-S Eric Doner , 09/02/2016 Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Last Acura Sports Coupe. Dying breed; most have been trashed by tuners or totaled in street races. Find a clean stock one and grab it! It will only go UP in value! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse