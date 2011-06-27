  1. Home
Used 2006 Acura RSX Type-S Consumer Reviews

No problems at all

Thomas Daly, 04/07/2015
Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Bought the car new and have only to replace the battery. 85,000 plus miles and no tune-up or plugs needed yet. Normal oil changes every 5,000 miles are my only expense so far other than a set of tires. Best car I have every owned - period!

Report Abuse

Great Car

Brandon, 04/12/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The RSX type S is a great all around car. The exterior looks awesome. Engine is great. Has plenty of power in the top end. The midrange suffers. Interior design is nice. It's a simple design, but I still like it. Sound system is great. I wouldn't change anything about it. Transmission is one of the best I've driven. Throws are quick and light. Great feel. Pedals are good for heel-toeing. Brakes are nice and strong. Seats are awful. They support you well but will hurt you after about an hour. This car feels nice and solid, is pretty fun to drive. Plenty of interior storage space. Hatch has plenty of room for luggage and other junk.

Report Abuse

Great car overall

Honda Guy, 02/09/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great car overall. A few minor set backs. Water would leak into the rear taillights before update was performed. The sunroof is extremely loud and sends hurricane winds into the car when open since it opens outward and not into the body. Your rear passengers will hate that Special feature but its funny. Due to these cars stiff sport suspension they do rattle a lot since they are rough over bumps, small bumps are the worst. Now for the good stuff. By far the most fun car I've ever owned. Always fun, always exciting from day 1 to day 1275. The ride feels very stable and secure. Power: your friends won't believe its only a 4 cylinder. As a Honda employee for over 9 years this is a great car.

Report Abuse

My 2nd RSX-S

Eric Doner, 09/02/2016
Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Last Acura Sports Coupe. Dying breed; most have been trashed by tuners or totaled in street races. Find a clean stock one and grab it! It will only go UP in value!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Doesn't get any better for the money.

Reggie, 09/22/2008
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I leased this vehicle in March 2006 and is due back this upcoming March, so plenty of time with the car. Great looking, reliable, quick little car. I have the black pearl and it looks beautiful when clean. 17" wheels support the handling. This car handles unlike any other I have ever driven. 210 HP and still getting over 30 MPG on the highway with Bose 7 speaker system. $275 per month well spent. Never had an issue with it through the 37k it has to date. Back seat it kinda tight so I don't recommend it for a family vehicle or if plan to have friends in and out. Seats keep you nice and firm when driving but not the greatest to take a lunch time nap in during work hours. Highly recommended.

Report Abuse
