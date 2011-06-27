Used 2004 Acura RSX Type-S Consumer Reviews
Mistake to stop producing RSX's!
This has been a great car, very reliable, fun to drive! Don't know why Acura stopped making this model? Would buy another in a flash.
Love this car!
I owned this car for 8 years and loved it. Such a great value for a car with all of the main luxury items you would want. I never had any major mechanical problems and always had fun driving this even though it was a stick and I lived in LA. Had to trade it in for a more family friendly car last year, but still miss driving it!
Very disappointed...
I am very disappointed in this car. I used to be a big Honda fan, but I think i've changed my mind. The transmission sucks, which is a common complaint. Fuel economy is bad. The interior is missing alot of luxuries for the price. Heated leather seats should be standard, along with lighted vanity mirrors. The interior is very plain looking. The stock tires are bordering on dangerous for being on the car. After less than a year of having the car there were already rattles in the dash. I'm trading this car in very soon. This car is no Integra. I don't know what Honda was thinking.
No longer own this vehicle
Car is not overly comfortable on long road trips. Rear visibility is poor. Blind spots are bad for lane changing. Backup camera is a must (I added this myself). Rear seats are small and cramped and uncomfortable. Hard to exit the car gracefully. Parts are noticeably expensive (had to replace starter recently). Car was sold in April 2016 and not replaced by another vehicle
Too many problems with this car.
I had a Mitsubishi before this car, and this car is so much worse. It is constantly in the shop. Transmission problems, rattles, squeeks, noises, the stereo was incorrectly wired. Just recently, my engine went out. I started looking to see if others had similar problems on the net, and it's worse. I found about 300 other owners also having engine failures, some people claim there are thousands more. Then I saw a video of a guy on FOX News talking about how his engine went out and his car is a LEMON. It's a nightmare. Today I found out that they are not warrantying my engine and my parents have to pay 10,000 dollars to fix it!
