Used 2004 Acura RSX Type-S Consumer Reviews

Mistake to stop producing RSX's! ratty , 05/11/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This has been a great car, very reliable, fun to drive! Don't know why Acura stopped making this model? Would buy another in a flash.

Love this car! anhdao , 06/06/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I owned this car for 8 years and loved it. Such a great value for a car with all of the main luxury items you would want. I never had any major mechanical problems and always had fun driving this even though it was a stick and I lived in LA. Had to trade it in for a more family friendly car last year, but still miss driving it!

Very disappointed... prettyboon , 04/06/2005 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I am very disappointed in this car. I used to be a big Honda fan, but I think i've changed my mind. The transmission sucks, which is a common complaint. Fuel economy is bad. The interior is missing alot of luxuries for the price. Heated leather seats should be standard, along with lighted vanity mirrors. The interior is very plain looking. The stock tires are bordering on dangerous for being on the car. After less than a year of having the car there were already rattles in the dash. I'm trading this car in very soon. This car is no Integra. I don't know what Honda was thinking.

No longer own this vehicle Gilbert Frey , 01/02/2016 Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 3 of 6 people found this review helpful Car is not overly comfortable on long road trips. Rear visibility is poor. Blind spots are bad for lane changing. Backup camera is a must (I added this myself). Rear seats are small and cramped and uncomfortable. Hard to exit the car gracefully. Parts are noticeably expensive (had to replace starter recently). Car was sold in April 2016 and not replaced by another vehicle Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value