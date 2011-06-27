Used 2017 Acura RLX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RLX Sedan
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,128*
Total Cash Price
$29,401
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,111*
Total Cash Price
$29,989
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$67,305*
Total Cash Price
$40,279
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$69,270*
Total Cash Price
$41,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 RLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$5,388
|Maintenance
|$1,458
|$1,196
|$1,950
|$1,162
|$2,610
|$8,376
|Repairs
|$371
|$566
|$610
|$657
|$707
|$2,911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,740
|Financing
|$1,581
|$1,272
|$941
|$589
|$213
|$4,596
|Depreciation
|$6,578
|$2,941
|$2,588
|$2,293
|$2,059
|$16,459
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,398
|$8,935
|$9,137
|$7,839
|$8,819
|$49,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 RLX Sedan Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,099
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$5,496
|Maintenance
|$1,487
|$1,220
|$1,989
|$1,185
|$2,662
|$8,544
|Repairs
|$378
|$577
|$622
|$670
|$721
|$2,969
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,608
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,775
|Financing
|$1,613
|$1,297
|$960
|$601
|$217
|$4,688
|Depreciation
|$6,710
|$3,000
|$2,640
|$2,339
|$2,100
|$16,788
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,686
|$9,114
|$9,320
|$7,996
|$8,995
|$50,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 RLX Sedan Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,391
|$1,432
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$7,382
|Maintenance
|$1,997
|$1,639
|$2,672
|$1,592
|$3,576
|$11,475
|Repairs
|$508
|$775
|$836
|$900
|$969
|$3,988
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,159
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,384
|Financing
|$2,166
|$1,743
|$1,289
|$807
|$292
|$6,297
|Depreciation
|$9,012
|$4,029
|$3,546
|$3,141
|$2,821
|$22,549
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,725
|$12,241
|$12,518
|$10,739
|$12,082
|$67,305
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 RLX Sedan Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,431
|$1,473
|$1,519
|$1,564
|$1,610
|$7,597
|Maintenance
|$2,056
|$1,686
|$2,750
|$1,638
|$3,680
|$11,810
|Repairs
|$523
|$798
|$860
|$926
|$997
|$4,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,222
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,453
|Financing
|$2,229
|$1,794
|$1,327
|$830
|$300
|$6,480
|Depreciation
|$9,275
|$4,147
|$3,649
|$3,233
|$2,903
|$23,207
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,301
|$12,598
|$12,883
|$11,053
|$12,435
|$69,270
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Acura RLX in Virginia is:not available
