Used 2016 Acura RLX Sedan Consumer Reviews

Forbes writer is an idiot. This car is awesome Nick N , 08/01/2016 Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 34 of 39 people found this review helpful First, any "Expert" that is paid to write an article about a car should have to drive one of the cars for a month, then write their opinion. This clown who was an independent writer for Forbes, says the 2016 Acura RLX is one of the worst 10 cars to buy. Seriously? A 5 Star safety rating in every category, phenomenal company (Acura makes a lemon?) incredibly smooth, quiet, has great acceleration, is sexy, sleek, but doesn't have the perception as a racecar like a BMW ( had one, and it sucked, unless you LIKE being in the repair shop all the time), so it gets hammered before it is even proven? This Acura RLX is so fun to drive, whether a short jaunt or a multiple hour trip, it is outstanding in spite of what a non-owner tries to tell you. Expect to but it $10K under MSRP. The technology package is nice, the visibility is great, and I'd rather have a DEPENDABLE, SAFE car like this than a slightly faster BMW that will break down, or Mercedes (Turbo charged 4 cylinders are stupid if you want a car long-term) sedan unless you buy 500. Acura has a reputation as dependable and reliable, and this is still true.

Ordered My Second RLX! Acura Enthusiast , 12/28/2016 Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This is a very underrated car. I just ordered my second RLX after finishing a three-year lease. Initially, I was quite surprised at how much I liked this car. It has comfort, value, a killer stereo, reliability, and quality materials throughout. Unfortunately, Acura has chosen not to aggressively market this model. That's too bad, because it's a real jewel!

Unfair Reviews / Great Luxury and Drive Joe Fdez. , 12/17/2019 Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Check the RLX Hybrid in detail against any other car in its class before buying. You will be very impressed. Accord has suffered from a very bad marketing team resulting in lax market recognition of this magnificent vehicle.

Ok, just not up to the other luxury brands , 12/28/2018 Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 3 of 7 people found this review helpful Overall I like the car. Had challenges with the transmission not shifting from 2nd to 3rd under heavy acceleration. Dealer, Hunt Valley Acura is Maryland is horrible. Could not fix the issue even though they could recreate it. Service Manager told me to bring back the car when the transmission completely fails. The car has a rough ride and is much noisier than expected. Was not as noticeable in Atlanta since the roads are better there than in Baltimore. Krell stereo is great and the seats are comfortable, especially on long road trips. Purchased the car due to the out the door price and expected reliability. The dealer has ruined it though and will not purchase another Acura.