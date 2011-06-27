Used 2007 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best cae I ever owned Ben , 10/25/2006 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Quality, perfect never back to dealer for anything except for free car washes. I owned Porsche and BMW, quality can not compare - great value and better overall perfomance. Report Abuse

Acura RL -- ultimate intelligence Daryl Miller , 10/20/2006 25 of 26 people found this review helpful Truly have fallen in love with this car, because of it's intelligence. The german offerings do not have the creature sensitivity the Japanese can create. The driving experience includes more than just speed or performance. Integrated with it's performance is driver comfort and assistance. If you appreciate deep intelligence in design.....get this car and you won't want to ride in any other car when you go places.

Okay fred , 12/29/2006 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I enjoy owning the RL. It is very comfortable and easy to handle. Acceleration is mild for horsepower rating. It behaves as though it has turbo lag. Entry is awkward, seat and steering wheel take position when I get in the car rather than waiting until door is closed or car is started. Standard battery capacity is low. Have had to charge battery twice from sitting car with engine off trying to learn/program the computer navigation system. Fuel economy is good.

Worth It c5028 , 12/08/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I drive 120 miles per day R/T from Long Island to New Jersey. About 45 miles is on highways with traffic with about half during high traffic rush hour. Average speed about 40 mph. Gas mileage typically 22-23 mpg. On longer, non traffic trips 26 mpg. Never got less than 19 mpg. Car has 12,000 miles... no defects or repairs. Very comfortable, all the power you need, handles well, nothing to really complain about.