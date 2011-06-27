Used 2004 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews

Perfect sedan for the Money jasonwipf , 07/16/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Perfect Used sedan for the money. Why spend 40-70k for luxury sedans when you can get a 2004 Acura for 10-13K??? They changed the styling in 2005 and its completely different. The newer ones are sporty and pre-2005 they are luxury. I have owned 2 so far they are that great. my 1998 RL I ran to 265,000 before giving to my sister inlaw who is still running it today. And my 2004 I picked up with 88K and know it will go easily to 300K miles. thats over 200,000 of luxury car for only $14K (thats on the high side for buying it in 2012 but it was a cherry! and worth every penny). Report Abuse

Just Love the RL jasminebree , 07/07/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I just bought my 4th RL. This was a 1 owner with 60,000 miles and it is just like new. The Navigation works great, the power lumbar support is phenomenal, moving the CD's to a more accessible location helps... Report Abuse

A must have luvmyrl , 04/22/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love this car, XM radio, Voice activated navigational system. Better sounds system. I didn't think they could improve on the RL, I was wrong. Report Abuse

Zero Problems Michael , 11/10/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my 5th Acura: Integra, Legend, RL, TL, & RL. All of them have been problem-free. Nothing seriously has ever gone wrong: One driving light and one horn in all these years. The ride and comfort of the RL is outstanding. I get much better mileage than reported here, circa 24/27. Yeah, parts are expensive, but if nothing ever goes wrong, who cares? They're not much to look at, but I spend my time driving it, not looking at it. If you can get one of these used, go for it. You won't be disappointed. Mine has 80K miles and it is like new. Report Abuse