Used 2017 Acura RDX SUV Consumer Reviews

First try with a luxury brand--2017 Acura RDX AWD tabjaxx , 01/17/2017 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful My wife wanted a small, luxury SUV and we settled on a 2017 Acura RDX AWD base model. It is a solid SUV with nice features for a base model. No squeaks or rattles. Initial gas mileage was 25 mpg before the cold weather settled in, dropping it to a still respectable 23 mpg. I like the variable cylinder management that shuts off 3 cylinders during low output conditions. It is such a smooth process you don't know when it is happening. The technology interfaces are kind of old fashioned for an upper end vehicle. No touch screens or fancy graphics. Buttons and knobs are nicely laid out, but I wish fan speed was controlled by a knob instead of buttons. Radio does not stay on after car shuts off. Seats are comfy, but leatherette surfaces are more like plastic than leather. Heated seats warm up fast, but I miss a heated steering wheel. Elevated rear seats are nice with plenty of legroom. Great visibility out rear and side windows. The 19.5 gallon gas tank could be larger. The AWD version comes with a spare tire instead of a tire repair kit. Headlights look and function great. Overall, happy with the vehicle. It doesn't necessarily have the feel of a luxury vehicle, but we don't feel we paid a luxury price for it either. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The right decision on a 2017 Acura RDX Advance drjcool1 , 11/24/2016 Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 53 of 55 people found this review helpful I have been researching and shopping for a new vehicle for several months. I had narrowed it down to the Acura RDX awd and Lexus NX and briefly thought about waiting until the new Honda CRV makes it's debut next month. Well, I just pulled the trigger on the RDX with all the bells and whistles, and I couldn't be happier. It drives beautifully. It is quiet, responsive, and displays impressive handling. Although the tech is probably of 2015 vintage (no apple car play or android auto), with ACC, LKAS, blind spot monitoring, collision mitigation, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and stability control, I reallyb don't feel that I am sacrificing anything. I have no problem with the double screen setup, and although there is a bit of a learning curve, I enjoy having the big map always being displayed on the upper screen. The "cherry" on top was a killer deal I secured after visiting/communicating with multiple Acura dealers in the NY area. I strongly suggest that you do your due diligence. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

RDX > Competition Happy , 07/17/2016 Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 64 of 67 people found this review helpful Three years/40K miles and still a winner. Front right parking proximity sensor occasionally too sensitive but not a big deal. Updated: Over a year in to it and still love the vehicle. Utilizing the tech is still harder than it should be. First Acura. We (truthfully my wife) were looking for a medium size SUV to replace our 2001 Honda Odyssey. We test drove the RDX, Lexus RX 350, Nissan Murano, and a loaded out Honda CRV. RDX was our first choice by a mile. Super smooth power train and very quiet/smooth ride. Easily best value in its class. Back seat room is exceptional for two adults but three would definitely be a crowd. Only downsides include cludgy technology/interfaces, smallish gas tank, and somewhat narrow driver and front passenger seating. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Very Nice vehicle Michael Marynowski , 07/07/2016 Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 58 of 61 people found this review helpful This is a vehicle that compares to competing brands that are much more expensive. I bought this RDX while trading in my larger MDX. The biggest difference is this is the little brother to the MDX and does not have the 3rd row of seats and thus less cargo space as well. I didn't need the space and welcomed the smaller SUV with better gas mileage! If I have any complaint at all it is that the front driver seats appears to be much smaller than the one that was in my 2012 MDX. It has been taking me awhile to get used to it. The bigger MDX seemed to have more support particularly with a bigger seat body that went up to the back of my knees. Other than that the car is fantastic. First time having cooling ventilating front seats which is a joy during the hot days. Definitely go with the Advance Package. All the goodies that go with it are worth the price! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value