Used 2017 Acura RDX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RDX SUV
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,370*
Total Cash Price
$29,847
Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,311*
Total Cash Price
$40,089
AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,247*
Total Cash Price
$41,259
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,795*
Total Cash Price
$40,382
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,338*
Total Cash Price
$30,432
Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,183*
Total Cash Price
$42,430
Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,402*
Total Cash Price
$29,262
AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,402*
Total Cash Price
$29,262
Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,694*
Total Cash Price
$33,066
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,018*
Total Cash Price
$36,285
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$863
|$888
|$4,191
|Maintenance
|$250
|$2,463
|$963
|$1,004
|$3,186
|$7,866
|Repairs
|$424
|$648
|$698
|$750
|$808
|$3,327
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,600
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,768
|Financing
|$1,605
|$1,290
|$956
|$598
|$216
|$4,665
|Depreciation
|$6,581
|$3,174
|$2,794
|$2,476
|$2,223
|$17,247
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,192
|$10,430
|$8,349
|$7,852
|$9,548
|$49,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RDX SUV Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,629
|Maintenance
|$336
|$3,309
|$1,293
|$1,348
|$4,280
|$10,565
|Repairs
|$570
|$870
|$937
|$1,007
|$1,085
|$4,469
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,150
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,374
|Financing
|$2,156
|$1,733
|$1,284
|$803
|$290
|$6,266
|Depreciation
|$8,839
|$4,263
|$3,752
|$3,325
|$2,985
|$23,165
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,718
|$14,008
|$11,213
|$10,546
|$12,825
|$66,311
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RDX SUV AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$5,794
|Maintenance
|$345
|$3,405
|$1,331
|$1,387
|$4,405
|$10,874
|Repairs
|$587
|$895
|$964
|$1,036
|$1,117
|$4,599
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,212
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,444
|Financing
|$2,219
|$1,784
|$1,321
|$826
|$299
|$6,449
|Depreciation
|$9,097
|$4,388
|$3,862
|$3,422
|$3,072
|$23,842
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,236
|$14,417
|$11,541
|$10,854
|$13,199
|$68,247
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RDX SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$5,670
|Maintenance
|$338
|$3,333
|$1,303
|$1,358
|$4,311
|$10,643
|Repairs
|$574
|$876
|$944
|$1,014
|$1,093
|$4,502
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,165
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,392
|Financing
|$2,172
|$1,746
|$1,293
|$809
|$293
|$6,312
|Depreciation
|$8,904
|$4,295
|$3,780
|$3,349
|$3,007
|$23,334
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,848
|$14,110
|$11,295
|$10,623
|$12,918
|$66,795
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,273
|Maintenance
|$255
|$2,512
|$982
|$1,023
|$3,249
|$8,020
|Repairs
|$433
|$660
|$711
|$764
|$824
|$3,392
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,632
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,802
|Financing
|$1,637
|$1,316
|$974
|$609
|$220
|$4,757
|Depreciation
|$6,710
|$3,236
|$2,849
|$2,524
|$2,266
|$17,585
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,450
|$10,634
|$8,512
|$8,006
|$9,735
|$50,338
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RDX SUV Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,227
|$1,263
|$5,958
|Maintenance
|$355
|$3,502
|$1,369
|$1,427
|$4,530
|$11,182
|Repairs
|$603
|$921
|$992
|$1,066
|$1,148
|$4,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,275
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,513
|Financing
|$2,282
|$1,834
|$1,359
|$850
|$307
|$6,632
|Depreciation
|$9,355
|$4,512
|$3,972
|$3,519
|$3,160
|$24,518
|Fuel
|$2,759
|$2,842
|$2,928
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$14,649
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,753
|$14,826
|$11,868
|$11,162
|$13,573
|$70,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RDX SUV Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,109
|Maintenance
|$245
|$2,415
|$944
|$984
|$3,124
|$7,712
|Repairs
|$416
|$635
|$684
|$735
|$792
|$3,262
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,569
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,733
|Financing
|$1,574
|$1,265
|$937
|$586
|$212
|$4,574
|Depreciation
|$6,452
|$3,112
|$2,739
|$2,427
|$2,179
|$16,909
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,933
|$10,225
|$8,185
|$7,698
|$9,361
|$48,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RDX SUV AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,109
|Maintenance
|$245
|$2,415
|$944
|$984
|$3,124
|$7,712
|Repairs
|$416
|$635
|$684
|$735
|$792
|$3,262
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,569
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,733
|Financing
|$1,574
|$1,265
|$937
|$586
|$212
|$4,574
|Depreciation
|$6,452
|$3,112
|$2,739
|$2,427
|$2,179
|$16,909
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,933
|$10,225
|$8,185
|$7,698
|$9,361
|$48,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RDX SUV Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$984
|$4,643
|Maintenance
|$277
|$2,729
|$1,067
|$1,112
|$3,530
|$8,715
|Repairs
|$470
|$718
|$773
|$831
|$895
|$3,686
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,773
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,958
|Financing
|$1,779
|$1,429
|$1,059
|$662
|$240
|$5,169
|Depreciation
|$7,291
|$3,517
|$3,095
|$2,743
|$2,462
|$19,107
|Fuel
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,349
|$2,420
|$11,416
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,614
|$11,554
|$9,249
|$8,699
|$10,578
|$54,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RDX SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$5,095
|Maintenance
|$304
|$2,995
|$1,171
|$1,220
|$3,874
|$9,563
|Repairs
|$516
|$787
|$848
|$911
|$982
|$4,045
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,946
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,149
|Financing
|$1,952
|$1,569
|$1,162
|$727
|$263
|$5,672
|Depreciation
|$8,000
|$3,859
|$3,396
|$3,009
|$2,702
|$20,967
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,430
|$2,504
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$12,528
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,037
|$12,679
|$10,149
|$9,546
|$11,608
|$60,018
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 RDX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Acura RDX in Virginia is:not available
