Used 2008 Acura RDX Consumer Reviews
Great if you can live with the compromises
The RDX is sports sedan masquerading as a luxury SUV. Cornering and acceleration? Great. Cushioned, quiet ride? Nope. I chose the RDX because there are many SUV and truck drivers where I live and I wanted to sit a little bit higher than I would in a sedan - and I am completely sold on Honda/Acura reliability and quality. Quality and reliability have been excellent and the driving position is comfortable with excellent visibility; my advice to prospective buyers would be to simply understand the trade-offs: 1) The turbocharged 4 cylinder is very responsive and fun to drive - but, don't expect to get much more than 16 MPG when you're zipping around town, or about 23 MPG when cruising on the highway. 2) The taut suspension makes for great handling - but, don't expect a plush, Toyota-ish ride quality; you will feel and hear road imperfections. 3) The car is very nimble and comfortable for an SUV - but remember, this is a smaller SUV and it really isn't any roomier than a smaller sedan (think Acura TSX) Conclusion; if you like the Acura feel (tight suspension, cornering on rails) and you want something with some power, this is as good a combination of value and quality as you can get in a small SUV.
Overall We Love This Car
In the year 2015, had to replace our 2005 CRV which we loved, because of a hit and run that left our car trashed. We were looking at simply getting another CRV, but stumbled across a 2010 RDX at a dealer. We took it for a drive and fell in love. We didn't quite like the look of the 2010 model (fog lights are a little "pronounced" for our taste, so out of curiosity we looked and found a 2008 model with 59k miles that was a new arrival at a local dealer. Took it out for a drive, and loved it even more than the 2010 model we had driven earlier. To be sure, we subsequently tried a few other CRVs (2005, 2010, 2012) but by that time I think we were just too smitten with the RDX and never looked back. We got the RDX for $15k and are sooooo happy about it. (cheaper than any CRVs we saw, including a 2005 model that would have essentially replaced the one we lost, but was more expensive than this 2008 RDX. A couple things that any buyer should be aware of especially in 2015: (1) Mileage. We just took a road trip and got 23 mpg, which is about what it was advertised at (actually slightly better). You have to be on top of RPMs, use of AC, buying gas at Costco, and other things if you want to keep your costs and gas use down - and those are all things we are good with doing. (2) We had a little rattling in the car when we got it. After a long search we found it wasn't mechanical, but rather the latch for back seat (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OS7CgzsiRs&feature=youtu.be), which is now totally silent thanks to electrical tape! That's pretty much it so far, and granted it's only been a month since we bought the car, but it is a 2008 model and no other red flags (just had it inspected too). So many good things for us. The cabin is like a dream after the CRV. Again we loved our CRV but didn't realize how much better it could be with a car like an RDX. Driving it feels like we got bumped from coach to first class. Don't know what rear passenger seats feel like, but front are awesome with leather, memory seats, amazing stereo, storage, Dual climate setting. Dash is real easy to look at and find what you need. We don't have the Tech model but don't seem to be complaining either. And as much as cabin rocks, the engine is amazing. 240hp turbo, whoa. So fun to drive!! That might have been the kicker for us, I'm pretty sure it sealed the deal for my wife, I'll never forget her face when she turned her first corner - she was like "oh yeah, I love this car." Separate from that, good fold-down seats in back to make the entire rear a flat surface, and our model is black with tinted windows, so lord it is sexy! If you can keep on top of gas use and budgeting, I think this car is great. I realize it's early for us but coupled with our inspection by our trusted mechanic and plans to get regular maintenance checks, we hope to have many years of RDX fun to come... Update: After a few years of owning the car, if anything I would bump up the rating. The RDX has held up extremely well, especially considering it is a 2008 model, 10 years old! We are close to 100k miles, but it's still pretty much running the same as we bought it. We have been good about service appointments based on the warnings we get from cars, and aside from normal things for older cards - like replacing brake pads - it has been solid. We have taken countless road trips which this car is really the best for, but also use it for day-to-day use and it's been great all around. Realize the age might catch up to us soon, but for now we are happy to continue enjoying the ride!
Love my RDX
The handling, acceleration and look of this car is unmatched.. Love the interior and leather seats as well. The only negative is the turbo requires hi octane and the gas mileage is a little disappointing. However, with a turbo you can't have your cake and eat it too.. Overall, I believe it's the best small SUV on the market..including the BMW..
Love it! Just can't afford it when things break.
I bought this used 6 years ago, from a known and trusted private seller. At first I loved everything except the cost of fuel. It takes Premium, and gulps it at about 19 miles/gallon on average. I love the handling, energy, road feel, visibility... it is a great ride and I love driving it. Its great safety ratings made my insurance stay the same as the previous car, which was worth 10% of what the R cost me. Here's the problem. Since 90,000 miles, stuff started to break. Notably, the A/C compressor... between $900-$1100 to replace. I had to do an inner tie rod and front struts. Most recently, the alternator. There are things gone weird with some of the technology, such as the backup sensor system and the driver memory and the map display. Recently, when the Climate Control is on Auto in hot weather, the passenger side dashboard vents have been randomly blowing HOT air instead of air conditioned cool air such as the other vents properly have. Messing around with different settings will usually help us to work around the problem. Like most intermittent problems, I suspect this will be impossible to troubleshoot and address unless it becomes constant. My guess about the technology is that 2008 was an early year in the introduction of some of this stuff. Finally, sad to say, this was my first non-Japanese-made Acura, and its fit and finish are just not as good as the two Integras I had that were actually built in Japan. I still do like this car, though, and will keep it for as long as I can.
ACURA QUALITY
I have the 2008 RDX with Tech package - 33,000miles & it has delivered as expected. NO problems what so ever!! All that I have done so far is change the Trans fluid, rear differential fluid & Oil. I love the SUV from the performance to the comfort & utility. It's the perfect size for utility & still can parallel park in the city with no problems! I've seen a few reviewers complain about Gas Mileage but I haven't really experienced anything less than the 17/22 which Acura expects. I've been getting 19.6mpg in the city & 26.1mpg on the highway with the cruise control on at 70MPH. I keep the tire pressure at 40PSI & I drive with a roof rack. I'd buy this car again!!
