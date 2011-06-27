Used 1999 Acura NSX Coupe Consumer Reviews

My 99 NSX Gavazza , 04/10/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car after about 2 years research. I had looked at Porsches and Corvettes. The build quailty and the reliability and just how fun it is to drive this car sold me. Great performance, great handling and it is even very comfortable on those long drives. Plus I think the lines of the car look wonderful, people are always coming up to me and asking about the car or making a positive comment about it. Great car Report Abuse

Best not-a-station-wagon car ever made Rainbby , 10/23/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This silver NSX-T has been our daily driver for ten years. Unless you're hauling goats to a vet, this is the best way for two people to get from here to there we've found in a pretty long life. We've owned a dozen cars in fifty years together. Over half were sports cars. Getting out can be a challenge at our age. Otherwise we've never had a car so satisfying in every way. I raced Formula Ford and I'm an aerospace engineer. This is a superbly designed car in all ways. We only get 21 mpg, but Corvette friends grimace at that. Our first clutch lasted 97K and both have been a pleasure to use. Headroom's fine for a 6 footer and someone has a tall mod.

Killer Kaiser! k12dad , 12/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The clutch is too difficult but otherwise, my Kaiser Silver NSX-T is just stunning! It is the same experience as a race car with the civility and dependability of a Honda!