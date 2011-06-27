2020 Acura MDX Consumer Reviews

Previous European car owner Steve C. , 09/15/2019 SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 92 of 93 people found this review helpful I've been doing a lot of research in the last few weeks on which SUV would be right for me. My past vehicles have been Saab, Mercedes, Audi, Volvo and Porsche. I've only owned 2 Japanese cars Honda & Subaru. I have to say all the European models were spot on as far as appearance and performance but one thing for sure expensive to own if your warranty runs out. Any repairs or service for these cars can be a huge expense (Porsche oil change $275). I normally buy my cars outright and keep them for at least 8 yrs so I asked my mechanic what he thought. He told me he's been in the auto repair business for 28 yrs and while some Euro cars are beautiful looking as far as reliability, dependability and cost efficient you cannot beat Japanese cars. After checking out Lexus, Infinity and Volvo I decided to give the MDX a test drive and was very much impressed for how much value you receive at around $10,000-$15,000 less than most European models. I've only had this car for a few weeks and I can say so far I love this car. It's spacious, looks great, handles excellently for an SUV, has many standard safety features, and has a very smooth ride. After reading some reviews on this car I was a bit hesitant about remarks on the info system being non intuitive but it really wasn't that bad at all it's amazing all the features this car has. I drive to Florida once a year and like to take a lot of road trips and now I feel confident that I can do so with worrying about high maintenance cost or finding the right facility that can service my vehicles. All in all I am very please with my purchase. I will give another update in a few months.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The MDX offers the most bang for your $ Mike in Katy. Texas , 09/30/2019 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 67 of 68 people found this review helpful I’ve owned a 2002 MDX, three Honda Pilots (2006, 2013, 2017) and they’re great SUVs. I traded my 2017 Pilot for a 2020 MDX, FWD w Technology package. The MDX is amazing. It looks fantastic and drives even better. It’s a great mix of sporty, with excellent comfort. The two screen infotainment system gets a lot of bad press, but I like it a lot. It allows me to have Apple Car Play with maps on the top screen, while showing which song I have playing on the lower screen. The single touch screen in the Pilot was excellent, but often switched to the next song, requiring me to move it back to maps on a longer trip. The dual screen MDX doesn’t require that. The MDX drives like a dream. It’s powerful and smooth. The nine speed ZF transmission has been hammered, but it seems quite smooth to me. The sport mode is especially fun, as it tightens down the steering and makes me forget I’m driving an SUV. The ELS stereo is outstanding, and as quiet as the MDX is, it allows the ELS to really shine. While I had to upgrade my Pilot with aftermarket speakers, the MDX Tech package removes the need for that. The seats are amazingly comfortable and the 14 way adjustable seats makes it feel like you’re sitting in a lounge chair. Overall, the MDX offers the most bang for the buck in the crowded luxury SUV space. Report Abuse

My 6th MDX and my favorite so far! Javier P , 10/18/2019 SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I got my 20 MDX and wow!! What a difference a few years makes. My 20 Technology package now comes with parking sensors front and rear, genuine open pore wood grain, 12 way power seats on both sides w/ chrome trim around the switch gear, improved touch screen and apple carplay / android auto. Super easy to use. It's not rocket science. Smooth ride, quite interior and AWD awesome in the snow ! No chain ups ever. No need to buy other brands for everything you get with Acura and very reliable. No issues Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your MDX Advance Platinum White Pearl

Lunar Silver Metallic

Performance Red Pearl

Modern Steel Metallic

Majestic Black Pearl

Gunmetal Metallic

Fathom Blue Pearl

Canyon Bronze Metallic

Apex Blue Pearl Build & Price Acura.com

Sensible Review and Impressions MDX 2020 SL2C , 12/14/2019 4dr SUV w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 65 of 67 people found this review helpful I decided to write a review to help those who are on lookout for their luxury SUV buying adventure. There are a tons of choices and all are good and since no size fits all, MDX may not be a right choice for you. I will give you my experience of buying and features that we use all the time. First of all this is a solid car which we hope to own for a long time. Everything in car is high end and not overly show off. I read a lot about two screens and I actually love it. It is a brilliant implementation. It takes some time to learn but if you are middle of the road tech person you will learn it fast. First screen on the top and deep inside the dashboard is for inbuilt navigation and apple play and Android auto. It is non touch screen for a reason because you can't touch it. But since it is dedicated to a particular function it remains that way all through the trip. Other screen is dedicated to normal functioning of controls and buttons below that screen control Navigation and Apple Play screen. Don't fret too much about it you will learn fast and will realize how splendid two screen idea is. Now, lane assist and adaptive cruise are the two most used functions and they work perfectly on high way but sporadically on inner roads. Which is not a big deal as you should be in charge of driving while in your neighborhood. The biggest upside of having advance model is 360 view camera. It is brilliant if you want to know how far are you from car parked next to you or how far the right side curb is while parallel parking. Having back seats heated are important if you will be driving kids around. And heated steering wheel is great during cold weather. Pricing wise we found out the best discount you can get is in $7000 to $7500 range off of msrp. So let your dealer price it up. Go back home and counter with $7500 below. Most likely dealer will accept. You can go on TrueCar and randomly select dealers nearby and request pricing pick the best price and ask your dealer to match. From our experience best price was $7,500 below MSRP. Before you decide to buy sit down with finance person and ask what additional warranties or treatments are available. There are a lot and for us making decision on the same day while picking up the car was hard. We suggested our dealer to improve on that. But there are some good ones and it makes sense to get those. Extended warranty is expensive at $4000+ but it virtually covers everything non wear tear up to 125,000 miles. If you are going to keep car for that long and afraid if technology inside the car will fail then it buys you a piece of mind. Having window treatment and outer body treatment is another great option that covers from spills inside and dents outside. And it is lifelong. Accessories are another area where there are some great choices. Having a tow hitch and splash guards with all weather mats in my opinion is a must for this car. In a high traffic area use tow hitch to install rear collision protection guard and you don't have to worry about someone rear ending your car. Splash guard protects sides of your car from mud splashing. Whether you buy tech package or advance both are great and not having overly jazzy but a solid family luxury car is what you need and you are a buy and hold kind of family then this is a car for you. Happy hunting. Report Abuse