Used 2018 Acura MDX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MDX SUV
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,669*
Total Cash Price
$39,301
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,617*
Total Cash Price
$38,530
Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$72,085*
Total Cash Price
$52,786
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$74,190*
Total Cash Price
$54,327
Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$72,611*
Total Cash Price
$53,171
Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,722*
Total Cash Price
$40,071
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$76,295*
Total Cash Price
$55,869
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,617*
Total Cash Price
$38,530
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,457*
Total Cash Price
$43,539
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$65,245*
Total Cash Price
$47,777
MDX Hybrid
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$62,614*
Total Cash Price
$45,851
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$69,454*
Total Cash Price
$50,860
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MDX SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$929
|$958
|$986
|$4,652
|Maintenance
|$641
|$565
|$2,470
|$1,059
|$1,951
|$6,686
|Repairs
|$0
|$431
|$665
|$715
|$769
|$2,581
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,096
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,284
|Financing
|$2,113
|$1,700
|$1,258
|$787
|$285
|$6,143
|Depreciation
|$7,683
|$3,826
|$3,366
|$2,984
|$2,678
|$20,536
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,441
|$9,566
|$10,891
|$8,770
|$9,003
|$53,669
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$628
|$554
|$2,422
|$1,038
|$1,913
|$6,555
|Repairs
|$0
|$423
|$652
|$701
|$754
|$2,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,055
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,239
|Financing
|$2,072
|$1,667
|$1,233
|$772
|$279
|$6,023
|Depreciation
|$7,532
|$3,751
|$3,300
|$2,925
|$2,625
|$20,133
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,138
|$9,378
|$10,677
|$8,598
|$8,826
|$52,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MDX SUV Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,249
|Maintenance
|$860
|$759
|$3,318
|$1,422
|$2,621
|$8,980
|Repairs
|$0
|$580
|$893
|$960
|$1,033
|$3,466
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,815
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,067
|Financing
|$2,839
|$2,284
|$1,689
|$1,058
|$382
|$8,252
|Depreciation
|$10,319
|$5,139
|$4,521
|$4,007
|$3,596
|$27,582
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,739
|$12,848
|$14,627
|$11,779
|$12,092
|$72,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$885
|$781
|$3,415
|$1,464
|$2,697
|$9,243
|Repairs
|$0
|$596
|$919
|$988
|$1,063
|$3,567
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,898
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,157
|Financing
|$2,922
|$2,350
|$1,739
|$1,089
|$393
|$8,492
|Depreciation
|$10,620
|$5,289
|$4,653
|$4,124
|$3,701
|$28,388
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,345
|$13,223
|$15,055
|$12,123
|$12,445
|$74,190
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MDX SUV Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$6,294
|Maintenance
|$867
|$765
|$3,342
|$1,432
|$2,640
|$9,046
|Repairs
|$0
|$584
|$900
|$967
|$1,041
|$3,491
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,836
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,090
|Financing
|$2,859
|$2,300
|$1,702
|$1,065
|$385
|$8,312
|Depreciation
|$10,394
|$5,176
|$4,554
|$4,036
|$3,622
|$27,784
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,890
|$12,942
|$14,734
|$11,865
|$12,180
|$72,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MDX SUV Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,743
|Maintenance
|$653
|$576
|$2,519
|$1,080
|$1,990
|$6,817
|Repairs
|$0
|$440
|$678
|$729
|$784
|$2,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,137
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,329
|Financing
|$2,155
|$1,734
|$1,282
|$803
|$290
|$6,264
|Depreciation
|$7,833
|$3,901
|$3,432
|$3,042
|$2,730
|$20,938
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,744
|$9,753
|$11,104
|$8,942
|$9,179
|$54,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$6,613
|Maintenance
|$911
|$803
|$3,512
|$1,505
|$2,774
|$9,505
|Repairs
|$0
|$613
|$945
|$1,016
|$1,093
|$3,669
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,980
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,247
|Financing
|$3,004
|$2,417
|$1,788
|$1,119
|$405
|$8,733
|Depreciation
|$10,921
|$5,439
|$4,785
|$4,241
|$3,806
|$29,193
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,950
|$13,598
|$15,482
|$12,467
|$12,798
|$76,295
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$628
|$554
|$2,422
|$1,038
|$1,913
|$6,555
|Repairs
|$0
|$423
|$652
|$701
|$754
|$2,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,055
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,239
|Financing
|$2,072
|$1,667
|$1,233
|$772
|$279
|$6,023
|Depreciation
|$7,532
|$3,751
|$3,300
|$2,925
|$2,625
|$20,133
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,138
|$9,378
|$10,677
|$8,598
|$8,826
|$52,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$5,154
|Maintenance
|$710
|$626
|$2,737
|$1,173
|$2,162
|$7,407
|Repairs
|$0
|$478
|$737
|$792
|$852
|$2,859
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,322
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,530
|Financing
|$2,341
|$1,884
|$1,393
|$872
|$315
|$6,806
|Depreciation
|$8,511
|$4,239
|$3,729
|$3,305
|$2,966
|$22,750
|Fuel
|$2,251
|$2,319
|$2,388
|$2,460
|$2,533
|$11,951
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,106
|$10,597
|$12,065
|$9,716
|$9,973
|$59,457
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$5,656
|Maintenance
|$779
|$687
|$3,003
|$1,287
|$2,372
|$8,128
|Repairs
|$0
|$525
|$808
|$869
|$935
|$3,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,548
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,776
|Financing
|$2,569
|$2,067
|$1,529
|$957
|$346
|$7,469
|Depreciation
|$9,340
|$4,651
|$4,092
|$3,627
|$3,255
|$24,965
|Fuel
|$2,470
|$2,544
|$2,620
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$13,114
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,771
|$11,629
|$13,239
|$10,662
|$10,944
|$65,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,428
|Maintenance
|$747
|$659
|$2,882
|$1,235
|$2,276
|$7,800
|Repairs
|$0
|$503
|$776
|$834
|$897
|$3,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,445
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,664
|Financing
|$2,466
|$1,984
|$1,467
|$919
|$332
|$7,167
|Depreciation
|$8,963
|$4,464
|$3,927
|$3,481
|$3,124
|$23,958
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,514
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,585
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,014
|$11,160
|$12,706
|$10,232
|$10,503
|$62,614
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$1,276
|$6,021
|Maintenance
|$829
|$731
|$3,197
|$1,370
|$2,525
|$8,653
|Repairs
|$0
|$558
|$861
|$925
|$995
|$3,340
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,713
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,955
|Financing
|$2,735
|$2,200
|$1,628
|$1,019
|$368
|$7,950
|Depreciation
|$9,942
|$4,951
|$4,356
|$3,861
|$3,465
|$26,576
|Fuel
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$2,789
|$2,874
|$2,959
|$13,960
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,982
|$12,379
|$14,094
|$11,349
|$11,650
|$69,454
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 MDX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Acura MDX in Virginia is:not available
