Used 2016 Acura MDX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MDX SUV
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/AcuraWatch Plus Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$49,486*
Total Cash Price
$28,048
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,516*
Total Cash Price
$27,498
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$66,467*
Total Cash Price
$37,672
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$68,408*
Total Cash Price
$38,772
AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$66,952*
Total Cash Price
$37,947
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,457*
Total Cash Price
$28,598
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$70,348*
Total Cash Price
$39,872
Technology, Entertainment and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,516*
Total Cash Price
$27,498
Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,823*
Total Cash Price
$31,073
Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,160*
Total Cash Price
$34,098
Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$57,734*
Total Cash Price
$32,723
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$64,041*
Total Cash Price
$36,297
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$63,071*
Total Cash Price
$35,747
Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,160*
Total Cash Price
$34,098
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology, Entertainment and AcuraWatch Plus Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,427*
Total Cash Price
$29,148
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,675*
Total Cash Price
$33,823
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/AcuraWatch Plus Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$929
|$958
|$986
|$4,652
|Maintenance
|$2,426
|$1,018
|$826
|$1,138
|$3,196
|$8,604
|Repairs
|$636
|$680
|$731
|$788
|$849
|$3,685
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,512
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,699
|Financing
|$1,509
|$1,213
|$899
|$561
|$203
|$4,384
|Depreciation
|$6,119
|$2,844
|$2,502
|$2,219
|$1,991
|$15,674
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,109
|$8,798
|$8,090
|$7,932
|$9,558
|$49,486
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$2,378
|$998
|$810
|$1,116
|$3,133
|$8,435
|Repairs
|$624
|$667
|$717
|$773
|$832
|$3,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,482
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,666
|Financing
|$1,479
|$1,189
|$881
|$550
|$199
|$4,298
|Depreciation
|$5,999
|$2,788
|$2,453
|$2,175
|$1,952
|$15,367
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,813
|$8,625
|$7,931
|$7,776
|$9,371
|$48,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,249
|Maintenance
|$3,258
|$1,367
|$1,110
|$1,529
|$4,292
|$11,556
|Repairs
|$855
|$914
|$982
|$1,059
|$1,140
|$4,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,030
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,282
|Financing
|$2,026
|$1,629
|$1,207
|$754
|$273
|$5,888
|Depreciation
|$8,219
|$3,820
|$3,361
|$2,980
|$2,674
|$21,053
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,294
|$11,816
|$10,865
|$10,653
|$12,838
|$66,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$3,353
|$1,407
|$1,142
|$1,574
|$4,418
|$11,893
|Repairs
|$880
|$940
|$1,011
|$1,090
|$1,173
|$5,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,090
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,349
|Financing
|$2,085
|$1,676
|$1,242
|$776
|$281
|$6,060
|Depreciation
|$8,459
|$3,931
|$3,459
|$3,067
|$2,752
|$21,667
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,886
|$12,161
|$11,183
|$10,964
|$13,213
|$68,408
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$6,294
|Maintenance
|$3,282
|$1,377
|$1,118
|$1,540
|$4,324
|$11,640
|Repairs
|$861
|$920
|$989
|$1,067
|$1,148
|$4,986
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,045
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,299
|Financing
|$2,041
|$1,641
|$1,216
|$759
|$275
|$5,931
|Depreciation
|$8,279
|$3,847
|$3,385
|$3,001
|$2,694
|$21,206
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,442
|$11,902
|$10,945
|$10,731
|$12,932
|$66,952
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,743
|Maintenance
|$2,473
|$1,038
|$842
|$1,161
|$3,258
|$8,772
|Repairs
|$649
|$694
|$746
|$804
|$865
|$3,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,541
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,733
|Financing
|$1,538
|$1,237
|$916
|$572
|$207
|$4,470
|Depreciation
|$6,239
|$2,900
|$2,551
|$2,262
|$2,030
|$15,982
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,406
|$8,970
|$8,248
|$8,087
|$9,746
|$50,457
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$6,613
|Maintenance
|$3,448
|$1,447
|$1,175
|$1,618
|$4,543
|$12,231
|Repairs
|$905
|$967
|$1,040
|$1,121
|$1,206
|$5,239
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,149
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,416
|Financing
|$2,145
|$1,724
|$1,277
|$798
|$289
|$6,232
|Depreciation
|$8,699
|$4,043
|$3,557
|$3,154
|$2,830
|$22,282
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,479
|$12,506
|$11,500
|$11,275
|$13,588
|$70,348
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV Technology, Entertainment and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$2,378
|$998
|$810
|$1,116
|$3,133
|$8,435
|Repairs
|$624
|$667
|$717
|$773
|$832
|$3,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,482
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,666
|Financing
|$1,479
|$1,189
|$881
|$550
|$199
|$4,298
|Depreciation
|$5,999
|$2,788
|$2,453
|$2,175
|$1,952
|$15,367
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,813
|$8,625
|$7,931
|$7,776
|$9,371
|$48,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$5,154
|Maintenance
|$2,687
|$1,128
|$915
|$1,261
|$3,540
|$9,532
|Repairs
|$705
|$754
|$810
|$873
|$940
|$4,083
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,675
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,883
|Financing
|$1,671
|$1,344
|$996
|$621
|$225
|$4,857
|Depreciation
|$6,779
|$3,150
|$2,772
|$2,458
|$2,206
|$17,365
|Fuel
|$2,251
|$2,319
|$2,388
|$2,460
|$2,533
|$11,951
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,739
|$9,746
|$8,962
|$8,787
|$10,589
|$54,823
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$5,656
|Maintenance
|$2,949
|$1,238
|$1,004
|$1,384
|$3,885
|$10,459
|Repairs
|$774
|$827
|$889
|$959
|$1,032
|$4,480
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,838
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,066
|Financing
|$1,834
|$1,474
|$1,092
|$682
|$247
|$5,330
|Depreciation
|$7,439
|$3,457
|$3,042
|$2,697
|$2,420
|$19,055
|Fuel
|$2,470
|$2,544
|$2,620
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$13,114
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,368
|$10,695
|$9,834
|$9,642
|$11,620
|$60,160
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,428
|Maintenance
|$2,830
|$1,188
|$964
|$1,328
|$3,728
|$10,038
|Repairs
|$743
|$794
|$853
|$920
|$990
|$4,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,764
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,983
|Financing
|$1,760
|$1,415
|$1,048
|$655
|$237
|$5,115
|Depreciation
|$7,139
|$3,318
|$2,919
|$2,588
|$2,323
|$18,287
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,514
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,585
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,627
|$10,264
|$9,438
|$9,253
|$11,151
|$57,734
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$1,276
|$6,021
|Maintenance
|$3,139
|$1,317
|$1,069
|$1,473
|$4,136
|$11,134
|Repairs
|$824
|$880
|$946
|$1,020
|$1,098
|$4,769
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,956
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,199
|Financing
|$1,952
|$1,569
|$1,163
|$726
|$263
|$5,673
|Depreciation
|$7,919
|$3,680
|$3,238
|$2,871
|$2,577
|$20,284
|Fuel
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$2,789
|$2,874
|$2,959
|$13,960
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,553
|$11,385
|$10,469
|$10,264
|$12,370
|$64,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,184
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$5,929
|Maintenance
|$3,091
|$1,297
|$1,053
|$1,451
|$4,073
|$10,966
|Repairs
|$811
|$867
|$932
|$1,005
|$1,082
|$4,697
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,927
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,166
|Financing
|$1,923
|$1,546
|$1,145
|$715
|$259
|$5,587
|Depreciation
|$7,799
|$3,624
|$3,189
|$2,828
|$2,538
|$19,977
|Fuel
|$2,590
|$2,668
|$2,747
|$2,830
|$2,915
|$13,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,257
|$11,213
|$10,310
|$10,109
|$12,182
|$63,071
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$5,656
|Maintenance
|$2,949
|$1,238
|$1,004
|$1,384
|$3,885
|$10,459
|Repairs
|$774
|$827
|$889
|$959
|$1,032
|$4,480
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,838
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,066
|Financing
|$1,834
|$1,474
|$1,092
|$682
|$247
|$5,330
|Depreciation
|$7,439
|$3,457
|$3,042
|$2,697
|$2,420
|$19,055
|Fuel
|$2,470
|$2,544
|$2,620
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$13,114
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,368
|$10,695
|$9,834
|$9,642
|$11,620
|$60,160
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology, Entertainment and AcuraWatch Plus Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$4,835
|Maintenance
|$2,521
|$1,058
|$859
|$1,183
|$3,321
|$8,941
|Repairs
|$661
|$707
|$760
|$819
|$882
|$3,830
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,571
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,766
|Financing
|$1,568
|$1,260
|$934
|$583
|$211
|$4,556
|Depreciation
|$6,359
|$2,955
|$2,600
|$2,306
|$2,069
|$16,289
|Fuel
|$2,112
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$2,308
|$2,377
|$11,211
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,702
|$9,143
|$8,407
|$8,243
|$9,933
|$51,427
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MDX SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$5,610
|Maintenance
|$2,925
|$1,228
|$996
|$1,373
|$3,854
|$10,375
|Repairs
|$768
|$820
|$882
|$951
|$1,023
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,823
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,049
|Financing
|$1,819
|$1,462
|$1,084
|$677
|$245
|$5,287
|Depreciation
|$7,379
|$3,429
|$3,017
|$2,675
|$2,401
|$18,901
|Fuel
|$2,450
|$2,524
|$2,599
|$2,678
|$2,758
|$13,008
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,220
|$10,609
|$9,755
|$9,564
|$11,526
|$59,675
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 MDX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Acura MDX in Virginia is:not available
