Used 2011 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews
Best value
Needed a sooner than expected replacement after my 2005 X5 3.0 got totalled. After looking at 2012 X5, 2011 Q7 and 2011 MDX I ended up purchasing the MDX and I am not disappointed. In terms of performance I did not feel it a lot different than the X5. Torque felt low but there is enough power when you need and the brakes feel good. Been getting 17 mpg in mixed driving with 60-70% city using premium. Kids like the third row though the access is difficult like all third row SUVs. Seats are comfortable and provide support. You will get used to the power tailgate and backup camera in no time. Got the roof rails (should have been standard) so it looks like an SUV and I like the look.
WOW!!!
This is my second Acura (first was a 2010 TL Tech). I fell in love with Acura after my first one, this one is even better. I came out of a 2007 Suburban into the TL. Great for me but my kids (boys, 16 & 12) didn't have as much room as they would have liked in the back seat. So.. traded it for the MDX. This is, by far, the BEST SUV in it's class. I wake up everyday and cannot WAIT to drive it! Somewhere, anywhere, I don't care as long as I'm driving. I live on a curvy, hilly road and this car handles like a sports car (I have a MINI S too, so I know). Handling, braking, steering, interior, exterior- all perfect. Only one thing... just a LITTLE too much road noise. Still the best!!!
Best 7 Seater Luxury SUV
We've had the MDX for about 2000 miles now and absolutely love it. It's extremely comfortable and has a very smooth ride which is balanced with excellent handling for something so large. Power is always there, but shines with highway passing which is exceptional Looks beautiful inside and out and has the most comforable interior I've even been in. The controls take some getting used to but once you do that, the technology is excellent.
Heated Seats
I purchased the 2011 MDX in August and simply love the SUV. I have always owned a Honda and wanted to own the luxury line of Acura. I love the car but since I drove it out of the dealership I have had problems with the drivers side heated seat (back rest). It feels like it is always on. I have taken it back to the dealers and they ran tests on it but insist that it is fine. But my back always sweats. They will not do anything about it but have told me that other people have brought in their MDX saying the same thing, that the back of the seat feels like it is always heated. Does anyone else have this problem? Maybe if enough people complain they will issue a recall.
2011 MDX Advance
MDX = Multi Dimensional LuXover. It's not a rugged 4x4 SUV and its not a sports car but it is AWD and a luxury performance way to 5+2. Compared to 2011 others in its class (and be certain to compare the same class) ... Ten: Infinity FX - Nine: Grand Cherokee Overland - Eight: Land Rover LR4 HSE - Seventh: Volkswagen Touareg V-6 - Sixth: Volvo XC90 Sport - Fifth: Lexus GX470 - Fourth: Mercedes-Benz ML350 - Third: BMW X5 3.0si - Second: Cadillac SRX AWD V-8 - First: Acura MDX. Better price, handling, dependability, fit, finish. Enuff said ! Pros: Luxury Performance Value Dependability ! Cons: Single engine drivetrain choice - no Turbo, diesel, hybrid.
