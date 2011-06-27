Used 2007 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews

Best in Class! Tony , 01/13/2007 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Wife and I were in market for vehicle with 3rd row of seating. We don't like the large truck-like SUVs and also do not like minivans. We decided to look into the luxury SUV segment and narrowed our choices to the BMW X5, Volvo XC90, LandRover LR3, and the Acura MDX. After test driving all and reviewing the numbers, the MDX was the obvious choice. Unbelievable extras for the money. When compared with these other luxury SUVs, I would have had to pay around $60K to get the same amount of features. Acura navigation currently head and shoulders above competition. Love the combination of luxury, utility, and convenience. Report Abuse

Snow machine! nregier , 02/09/2011 20 of 20 people found this review helpful We love our MDX Sport. Smooth, powerful, stylish, great looks, handles like a sports sedan. We've had lots of snow and ice lately and this Acura handles it like a champ. The vehicle stability control, ABS, big tires, and 300hp V6 make for a formidable all weather machine. Driving it inspires confidence. We get 14mpg in city, best ever is 24 on highway. Report Abuse

Germany meets Japanese SUV JGumby , 01/10/2007 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I have about 1,300 miles so far and do enjoy it. Tested RX 330, XC90, Touraeg and this is it. Acceleration a little touchy at start, maybe software upgrade to transmission needed. Ride is excellent, super quiet, luxurious interior. I purchased base model and has great features for price point. Mileage about 19 mpg with mostly suburb driving. Mine came with Bridgestone Dueler tires with B/B rating, I would expect best quality for this vehicle. You get Mich. A/A when you buy other trim lines. Shame on you Acura. Telescopic steering wheel could go another inch, I'm 6'1" just to be safe. Report Abuse

Good Value SUV jt , 01/10/2007 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Good vehicle, good overall value. Handles well, lots of nice technological items inside. High seating. Report Abuse