Used 2007 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews
Best in Class!
Wife and I were in market for vehicle with 3rd row of seating. We don't like the large truck-like SUVs and also do not like minivans. We decided to look into the luxury SUV segment and narrowed our choices to the BMW X5, Volvo XC90, LandRover LR3, and the Acura MDX. After test driving all and reviewing the numbers, the MDX was the obvious choice. Unbelievable extras for the money. When compared with these other luxury SUVs, I would have had to pay around $60K to get the same amount of features. Acura navigation currently head and shoulders above competition. Love the combination of luxury, utility, and convenience.
Snow machine!
We love our MDX Sport. Smooth, powerful, stylish, great looks, handles like a sports sedan. We've had lots of snow and ice lately and this Acura handles it like a champ. The vehicle stability control, ABS, big tires, and 300hp V6 make for a formidable all weather machine. Driving it inspires confidence. We get 14mpg in city, best ever is 24 on highway.
Germany meets Japanese SUV
I have about 1,300 miles so far and do enjoy it. Tested RX 330, XC90, Touraeg and this is it. Acceleration a little touchy at start, maybe software upgrade to transmission needed. Ride is excellent, super quiet, luxurious interior. I purchased base model and has great features for price point. Mileage about 19 mpg with mostly suburb driving. Mine came with Bridgestone Dueler tires with B/B rating, I would expect best quality for this vehicle. You get Mich. A/A when you buy other trim lines. Shame on you Acura. Telescopic steering wheel could go another inch, I'm 6'1" just to be safe.
Good Value SUV
Good vehicle, good overall value. Handles well, lots of nice technological items inside. High seating.
Best Performing SUV for the money!!
I test drove the BMW X3, X5, owned the Honda Pilot 2006. Once I saw this new MDX I had to test drive it. The SH-AWD really is impressive. It corners under acceleration like nothing I've driven before. I'ved owned a couple BMWs and we just bought for my wife a 2007 328ci with sport suspension. I'm amazed at how well the MDX holds it's own with the little sports car as far as feel and road holding under extreme cornering. Brakes are great. The third row is nice in a pinch for small trips.
