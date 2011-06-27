Used 1991 Acura Legend Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best car I've owned yet. sledder , 07/31/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car a few months ago and after replacing a few parts such as the main relay (seems to be a problem on a lot of Hondas and Acuras), the speed sensor and a couple other small parts. The car is awesome. It's been my daily driver pretty much since I bought it and I love every minute of it. The handling is unbelievable, handles better than any other affordable car I've driven. The performance is great, especially on the highway. The interior is showing some wear (dash has cracks, leather seats are cracking). It still rides great. I recommend this car to anyone that is looking at buying a cheap, reliable car. You may have to spend some $ to get it in top shape, but it'll be worth it. Report Abuse

Hitting the salvage yard with fond memories Acura Impressed , 04/29/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful A stud of a car and I'm still happy I purchased it those years ago. A powerful, fast car both on the freeway and off the line. Timeless lines and style; before the paint started fading people asked about it thinking it was a newer model car. Only in the last couple year have I started to nickel and dime for small things. After a fender bender though, the insurance has deemed it an economic total -- transmission and engine are still strong with 160,000 miles on it. Report Abuse

Great Car wolfpack770 , 10/01/2004 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Inherited this car from my father, who has owned an 86 legend, a 92 four door legend, this 91 coupe, and a 2003 RL. I think he still misses this car, even though his RL is nice. Still get comments from people at stoplights, gas stations, etc. I can't think of another 1991 that would still make heads turn. Drives great, reliable, fast enough, wonderful car. I've been saying for years they should have continued making these. Report Abuse

BEAUTY FJM , 05/18/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Still turns heads everywhere I go. Very smooth ride. Lots of power if you need it. Report Abuse