Used 1991 Acura Legend Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best car I've owned yet.
I bought this car a few months ago and after replacing a few parts such as the main relay (seems to be a problem on a lot of Hondas and Acuras), the speed sensor and a couple other small parts. The car is awesome. It's been my daily driver pretty much since I bought it and I love every minute of it. The handling is unbelievable, handles better than any other affordable car I've driven. The performance is great, especially on the highway. The interior is showing some wear (dash has cracks, leather seats are cracking). It still rides great. I recommend this car to anyone that is looking at buying a cheap, reliable car. You may have to spend some $ to get it in top shape, but it'll be worth it.
Hitting the salvage yard with fond memories
A stud of a car and I'm still happy I purchased it those years ago. A powerful, fast car both on the freeway and off the line. Timeless lines and style; before the paint started fading people asked about it thinking it was a newer model car. Only in the last couple year have I started to nickel and dime for small things. After a fender bender though, the insurance has deemed it an economic total -- transmission and engine are still strong with 160,000 miles on it.
Great Car
Inherited this car from my father, who has owned an 86 legend, a 92 four door legend, this 91 coupe, and a 2003 RL. I think he still misses this car, even though his RL is nice. Still get comments from people at stoplights, gas stations, etc. I can't think of another 1991 that would still make heads turn. Drives great, reliable, fast enough, wonderful car. I've been saying for years they should have continued making these.
BEAUTY
Still turns heads everywhere I go. Very smooth ride. Lots of power if you need it.
Fastest Coupe On The Road
I bought an Acura Legend LS Coupe about a month ago. This is the best car I have ever ridden in. The seats are pimpin and sit low. The engine in this car can not be stopped. I timed it 0-60 in a little under 6 seconds. It will hit 130 in 4th gear(wonder what 5th will do), so if you want something that is fast and reliable, then buy an Acura Legend b/c it will go and last.
