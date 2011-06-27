Used 2001 Acura Integra Type R Consumer Reviews

What a Machine TYPE R 01 , 06/19/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This vehicle is one of my favorite cars. I drive this vehicle like a race car. It performs when requested, accelerates with hesitation, and screams like a motorcycle! The car is very fun to drive especially when it reaches VTEC! The sound of the cross-over from normal cam lobes to higher lobes provides a exciting moment to enthusiast. Sit back in a nice and comfortable bucket seat, enjoy the gripping power assited by LSD and watch your tach as it reaches 8500 RPM. It is no V-8 but it performs like one! Report Abuse

The best front driver mtlisi , 03/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Absolutely the best of the field, Well honed machine with noe equivication of it's intended purpose. A true street legal race car.

Try to find better.... SouthFlorida-ITR , 11/24/2005 0 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is nothing less than INCREDIBLE! I have driven many cars, and I must say this is more fun than a BMW M3 and Porsche Boxster Sport. Its fast and furious, nimble, responsive and just down right FUN! **WARNING** this vehicle is HIGHLY ADDICTIVE!

Classic car of the future turtle , 07/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Increadible feel. Although it can be used as a daily driver, the car responds well to weekend auto-cross and track events. For those intrested in a car that is responsive, fun and easy to drive, and won't kill your pocketbook, this is the car for you! The car is in limited production as well, making it a true classic car for the future!