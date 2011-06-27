Used 2001 Acura Integra Type R Consumer Reviews
What a Machine
This vehicle is one of my favorite cars. I drive this vehicle like a race car. It performs when requested, accelerates with hesitation, and screams like a motorcycle! The car is very fun to drive especially when it reaches VTEC! The sound of the cross-over from normal cam lobes to higher lobes provides a exciting moment to enthusiast. Sit back in a nice and comfortable bucket seat, enjoy the gripping power assited by LSD and watch your tach as it reaches 8500 RPM. It is no V-8 but it performs like one!
The best front driver
Absolutely the best of the field, Well honed machine with noe equivication of it's intended purpose. A true street legal race car.
Try to find better....
This car is nothing less than INCREDIBLE! I have driven many cars, and I must say this is more fun than a BMW M3 and Porsche Boxster Sport. Its fast and furious, nimble, responsive and just down right FUN! **WARNING** this vehicle is HIGHLY ADDICTIVE!
Classic car of the future
Increadible feel. Although it can be used as a daily driver, the car responds well to weekend auto-cross and track events. For those intrested in a car that is responsive, fun and easy to drive, and won't kill your pocketbook, this is the car for you! The car is in limited production as well, making it a true classic car for the future!
Type R awesome if willing to rev!
This is a great car. There is very little Horsepower/Torque below the 5700 vtec changeover, so be ready to rev the engine like a motorcycle. Handling is the best I have ever seen in a front wheel drive, or any car for that matter (under $50k). Balance is near perfect, the limited slip is excellent.
Sponsored cars related to the Integra
Related Used 2001 Acura Integra Type R info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner