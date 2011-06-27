Used 1999 Acura Integra Hatchback Consumer Reviews
99 integra ls 2d automatic
I absolutely love this car, it is right on so many levels! It is sporty, good-looking, reliable, versatile, fuel-efficient, and safe. Even though mine has the basic 1.8L b18b1 engine without vtec, it roars when you force down the pedal and those revs soar up. For a high-revving engine the low-end torque is great, I had to haul over 150 pounds of plywood in the trunk and it never quit. I bought it at 94k miles and im at 122k miles now and its still tight as a drum. Since I bought the car 2 and a half years ago, the only things that have went wrong and needed to be replaced were the speakers and a tail light. Upkeep has been about $1,300 since I bought it, due required services at 100k miles.
Not satisfied for the money
My experience was fun to drive if your speeding around wasting gas, but lacking in fun to drive if you are carrying passengers or taking a trip longer than an hour.
1999 GS-R
I got my GS-R hatchback with 25K miles and sold it close to 70K. The 1.8L VTEC truly is one of the finest engines ever. Tons of revs, lots of high end power, usable torque, good exhaust note and excellent fuel economy (35 mpg on the highway). My paint was black and as long as you kept it clean and waxed it once a year, there were few cars that looked better. I loved that it came with a spoiler, something that has eluded many cars I have owned before and after this one. The shifter of course was precise, smooth and near effortless. My only problems were 2, count 'em, 2 bad clutch master cylinders, probably the way I drive. :)
Dedicated Acura Owner
I bought an Acura Integra GS-R and have owned it for 9 years. It has been extremely reliable, fun, and great gas mileage. It doesn't have a lot of power off the line, but the V-TEC kicks in around 3500 and you feel it! The back is very limited in leg room, but you can fit 2 (short) adults in back in a pinch. I have done regular maintenance, and the only thing that has failed on the car was a cracked radiator (driving from Phoenix to Tucson in July). It's a great car for younger drivers, but is safe and reliable for long trips.
Pretty good car
I bought this used with 18,500 miles. It is a very reliable car - so reliable it is the third one that have I pur- chased. It is very small for carrying passengers, but with the convenience of it's hatchback,it is great for hauling things around. The drivers seat could be more comfortable with more padding. Interior is not as plush as earlier models. Lots of road noise.
