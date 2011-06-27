Used 1990 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews
A Pretty Good Car
It's had fewer problems than other cars we've owned. I've done most of the work on it myself. One major problem was that it wouldn't start when hot. After checking on the Internet for a while, I fixed it at no cost by re-soldering a cracked solder joint in the main relay. Another problem was that one couldn't immediately remove the ignition key after starting the car. Again, the Internet came to the rescue and I had to clean the transmission lever electrical contacts (a lot of screws to remove to get to it). The ignition switch failed but got fixed by cleaning and lubing the contacts. A lot of work getting to it. Other problems were mostly like this, little cost but some work needed.
Good Car
I liked it a lot and enjoy driving it all the time.
My second car
A 1977 ford maverick with a 302 (my first car) is a hard car to follow, but the integra somehow did it (hehe). this is car that'll hit 200k easy with proper maitenence. MAKE SURE YOU CHECK AND REPLACE TIMING BELT! if it breaks on you yer SOL. CV joints and exhaust should also be checked regularly
my acura
fuel economy not good,horsepower not good.Interior needs to improve,needs better value of radio,paint is not of good quality.
Can't be beat
NEVER had a problem with this car except for headlights needing replacing. Still on original engine...sad to let it go but my 91 yr mom has trouble getting in and out of it and my one daughter can't drive stick. What a dream of a car!
