2020 Acura ILX Sedan Consumer Reviews
2020 ILX an Incredible Vehicle
Before purchasing this car, I did a TON of reading both professional and consumer reviews as well as watching YouTube review videos. Some professional reviewers get behind the wheel, floor the gas pedal, and then say it's noisy and not fast enough. But the truth is most drivers don't floor the gas in everyday driving. For a driver like myself going to work every day in a normal commute I found the car to be very quick and it also gives a quiet ride! The transmission and engine work very well together for an incredibly smooth driving experience, and both have proven long term reliability. The styling is great, and the fit and finish is quality. It's a very solid feeling car and mine has absolutely no squeaks or rattles. The ELS stereo system with surround sound blows me away and it's the best sound system I've ever heard in a car. The lower touch screen is solely dedicated to the sound system with integrated pandora capability as well as XM radio. The upper screen is dedicated to navigation as well as apple car play and android auto. Reviewers like to complain about the dual screen set up, but I think it's great! My one and only complaint about this car is that the navigation is very dated looking, but hey it works well anyway. The best part about this car is no doubt the value for the money. Compare it to other premium brands and you will pay thousands more, and you really cannot compared it to a non premium model such as a civic because it's truly a cut above in fit and finish. In a way it's in a class all by itself. Also great is that the cost of repair and normal maintenance is nowhere near what you will pay for other premium brands. So all in all I know I made a great decision in buying the ILX and look forward to driving this fun car for many years to come.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Neither here nor there
I was leasing a Mazda3 premium plus. I loved that car and was inclined to get the new redesigned one, but had some negative feelings about the Mazda dealership experience. Against my better judgement I looked at the Acura ILX. Let me just saw that this car is inferior to the 3 in virtually every respect, and in some ways vastly inferior. But first, the positives: the headlights! This car has the best headlights ever. They illuminate the road extremely well under any circumstances such that I hardly ever use my high beams. Next, the value: it's easily the cheapest "luxury"vehicle one can lease and you do get a great amount of tech for the money as long as you step up to the quite affordable premium package. Apple Carplay? Emergency braking? Lane departure warning? Sunroof? You've got it! And finally, the seats. Extremely comfortable. Everyone who sits in them makes the same observation. Now, the negatives: IT'S NOT A LUXURY CAR!!!!! Rear windows aren't automatic. Seriously? My Mazda had a vastly superior interior. It also had a vastly superior driving experience. Acura's DCT is a horrible transmission, never seeming to know which gear to be in at lower speeds. It hesitates before downshifting and flutters about annoyingly, irritating the driver and probably wasting gas. The 3 also ran circles around this car in terms of handling. The ILX does not do well in the twisties and the noises it makes and general way it behaves just does not inspire one to test its limits and push it harder. It's not completely awful but feels a lot more like a Toyota product, or maybe even an old Buick. Steering/handling are vague. Last but not least, the heating system: the weakest I have experienced in any vehicle, period. Unacceptably bad. I will leave it at that. One may wonder why I got this car given the above. It came down to price. Truthfully, I am paying less to lease it than I paid for the Mazda. And it is very cute looking. People tell me that all the time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Excellent
We are very happy with our new car ! Drives well responsive, sharp looking inside and out lots of features . Highly recommend.
ILX GREAT CAR
I would recommend Edmonds.com to get the best price
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the ILX
Related 2020 Acura ILX Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020