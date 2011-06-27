2020 Acura ILX Sedan Consumer Reviews

2020 ILX an Incredible Vehicle Rob , 05/14/2020 Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Before purchasing this car, I did a TON of reading both professional and consumer reviews as well as watching YouTube review videos. Some professional reviewers get behind the wheel, floor the gas pedal, and then say it's noisy and not fast enough. But the truth is most drivers don't floor the gas in everyday driving. For a driver like myself going to work every day in a normal commute I found the car to be very quick and it also gives a quiet ride! The transmission and engine work very well together for an incredibly smooth driving experience, and both have proven long term reliability. The styling is great, and the fit and finish is quality. It's a very solid feeling car and mine has absolutely no squeaks or rattles. The ELS stereo system with surround sound blows me away and it's the best sound system I've ever heard in a car. The lower touch screen is solely dedicated to the sound system with integrated pandora capability as well as XM radio. The upper screen is dedicated to navigation as well as apple car play and android auto. Reviewers like to complain about the dual screen set up, but I think it's great! My one and only complaint about this car is that the navigation is very dated looking, but hey it works well anyway. The best part about this car is no doubt the value for the money. Compare it to other premium brands and you will pay thousands more, and you really cannot compared it to a non premium model such as a civic because it's truly a cut above in fit and finish. In a way it's in a class all by itself. Also great is that the cost of repair and normal maintenance is nowhere near what you will pay for other premium brands. So all in all I know I made a great decision in buying the ILX and look forward to driving this fun car for many years to come. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Neither here nor there LawyerDave , 04/11/2020 Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I was leasing a Mazda3 premium plus. I loved that car and was inclined to get the new redesigned one, but had some negative feelings about the Mazda dealership experience. Against my better judgement I looked at the Acura ILX. Let me just saw that this car is inferior to the 3 in virtually every respect, and in some ways vastly inferior. But first, the positives: the headlights! This car has the best headlights ever. They illuminate the road extremely well under any circumstances such that I hardly ever use my high beams. Next, the value: it's easily the cheapest "luxury"vehicle one can lease and you do get a great amount of tech for the money as long as you step up to the quite affordable premium package. Apple Carplay? Emergency braking? Lane departure warning? Sunroof? You've got it! And finally, the seats. Extremely comfortable. Everyone who sits in them makes the same observation. Now, the negatives: IT'S NOT A LUXURY CAR!!!!! Rear windows aren't automatic. Seriously? My Mazda had a vastly superior interior. It also had a vastly superior driving experience. Acura's DCT is a horrible transmission, never seeming to know which gear to be in at lower speeds. It hesitates before downshifting and flutters about annoyingly, irritating the driver and probably wasting gas. The 3 also ran circles around this car in terms of handling. The ILX does not do well in the twisties and the noises it makes and general way it behaves just does not inspire one to test its limits and push it harder. It's not completely awful but feels a lot more like a Toyota product, or maybe even an old Buick. Steering/handling are vague. Last but not least, the heating system: the weakest I have experienced in any vehicle, period. Unacceptably bad. I will leave it at that. One may wonder why I got this car given the above. It came down to price. Truthfully, I am paying less to lease it than I paid for the Mazda. And it is very cute looking. People tell me that all the time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Excellent Danene , 03/21/2020 Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 3 of 6 people found this review helpful We are very happy with our new car ! Drives well responsive, sharp looking inside and out lots of features . Highly recommend. Report Abuse

Ad Build Your ILX Lunar Silver Metallic

Modern Steel Metallic

Majestic Black Pearl

Platinum White Pearl

Performance Red Pearl

Canyon Bronze

Apex Blue Pearl Build & Price Acura.com