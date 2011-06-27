Used 2002 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(65%)4(22%)3(9%)2(0%)1(4%)
4.4
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Very agile, fun-to-drive car

bruce007, 04/25/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This Type-S model is a very agile, fast machine. Handles well on curvy roads. Definitely fun to drive. I cannot believe all the standard equipment, and very high-tech. It is a tremendous bargain in its market group. Excellent sound system. My only issues: I would like the exact car with a telescopic steering wheel and tilt headrests, 1 inch more head room in the front and rear. Please, Acura, come out with a higher-end version.

Report Abuse

Happy owner

scl23, 03/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I'm very happy with my purchase. It's a great compromise between luxury, performance, and reliability. I'm a happy Acura owner and wouldn't change a thing.

Report Abuse

an MB without star

yuya, 02/26/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Excelent car for diary use, very strong quiet and without idiot bells, fast and very appreciated for the ticket hunters. Classic appearence but timeless. ...And very affordable price.

Report Abuse

TYPE S

JAMES THURSTON, 02/13/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

GREAT ALL-AROUND CAR.VERY RELIABLE,THE ONE FEATURE THAT IS A BOTHER IS THE FRONT SEAT BELT SYSTEM WHICH DO NOT ALLWAYS RETRACT AND GET CAUGHT IN THE DOOR WHEN THE DOOR IS CLOSED.

Report Abuse

Great car!!!

Fighter, 03/14/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I had pontiac GTO 2004 before this car. What a mistake. I love my CL-S. Great engine, seamless interior, classic exterior forms. HID, heated seats. I love this car. I got it for 18K with 20K miles only.

Report Abuse
