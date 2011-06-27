Used 2001 Acura CL Coupe Consumer Reviews

For My Money-Unbeatable Paul , 09/02/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Acura may not have won over the hardcore luxury sports car owners, but this car is amazing for the price. You're given a standard 3.2 liter with 225 horsepower and I get about 24 mpg average. On the highway it can reach 30 mpg. The car is already loaded (no options): 6 disc CD changer, heated seats, dual power seats, TCS, 4 wheel ABS disc brakes, auto-manual 5 speed trans., auto climate control, power sunroof. All this for under $33k. The 225 horsepower engine delivers a brilliant tone and is pretty quick. The styling is a large improvement from the older model as well. The interior is so easy to navigate too. The seats are comfortable and leather clad. Report Abuse

Until Now ladyveee , 12/20/2012 3.2 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I have had my 2001 3.2 CL since 2004. That's right she's 11 years old and has been so good to me as I have been to her. Last week I had an interesting experience that I've never had before. She putted 3 times while in traffic and just died. It wasn't the battery and 30 minutes later she started up and the problem has not reocurred. She has been with mechanic for approximately a week and they can't find anything wrong. Mechanic has been driving her to and from work to see what happens. If mechanic can not find the issue, I may have to consider replacing her, I drive too often and late at night and am afraid of getting stranded or worse. Up to this point she has been reliable. I love her but

Great Car! T , 09/11/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Man I love this car. I've had it going on 5 yrs, and currently have 218+k miles. This car just keeps going, I've only had to do some reg. maintenance and 2 sets of tires, of course from the mileage ware. I have to say the comfort in the room and seats are great If I rent, or borrow another car, I cant wait to get back in mine. My only cons would be the exterior road noise, and the trans. is a bit sensitive and needs freq. monitoring, but thats any Honda.

Like a old pair of worn out boots B.C , 11/16/2015 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful 2001 CL type-S Aesthetically it is terrible. The clear coat is really thin so the paints fades in spots and on the edges. The fake "wood" trim peels off everywhere in the interior. The interior hardware is really sturdy other than the trim and the cover for the front cup holders. The tranny had issues with the torque converter which was a recall but Honda took care of that. The trainsmission slipped rarely for a few years after that but works ok 7 years later. The Engine is a diamond. It won't die on me even though I wanted it too so the wife would let me get a new car. I really don't treat the engine the respect it deserves. The O2 sensors quit on me 8 years ago and I use nothing but regular gas. Oil change 3 to 4 times a year with regular oil. The car runs rich due to my negligence but passes emissions every time. I get between 16.8 and 17.2 mpg city driving. My assessment...the car is like a pair of old work boots that gets uglier in time but won't wear out. It's dependable Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value