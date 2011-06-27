2020 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Perfect Blend of Tech and Luxury
We bought the XC90 T8 6 Seat Inscription. So much has changed since our 2013 XC90 was manufactured. Compared to the previous interior, Volvo has truly stepped up the design and you now feel like you’re in a true luxury car. The seats are very comfortable, the leather is supple and the inlays and trim are elegant. The shift knob is made of Swedish Crystal which is an elegant touch. The exterior styling is, in my opinion, at the top of the competitors...not to rounded off and not too boxy. The grill has been refreshed slightly and looks elegant without being too gaudy like some other manufacturers. Pure electric mode gives me a range of over 20 miles which is perfect for trips to the store and back or to drop off the kids at school. Compared to solely electric cars, acceleration is sluggish in pure electric mode. Put it in hybrid mode and it is remarkably quick. The primary reason I bought this car was to keep my family safe. Google the independent crash tests by IIHS and compare to the BMW or Audi and you can see for yourself the design of the XC90 is safer. Volvo also has a marketing video touting the engineering that went into making this the safest SUV in the road. I’ve owned Audi’s, BMW’s and Lexus vehicles and this is, hands down, the best car I’ve owned. It perfectly balances styling, eco-driving, and comfort without making a sacrifice for safety. The only negative I will mention is the passenger cup holders in the six seat configuration seem like an afterthought and will likely be broken by my kids...but that should not stop anyone from seriously considering the 2020 XC90.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
GREAT RIDE TO G0 THERE!!
It is the quiet ride, it is the smooth braking, and it is fast
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
