Used 2005 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews
Solid and safe family transport
It won't win any races, but it rides and handles beautifully for its weight and height. The seats are the most comfortable of any cars I've owned. Going down the highway, the car tracks straight and feels solid. Exterior design is classy, and interior design is highly functional and efficient. The car is easy to drive and park, though the second row leg room is tight to make room for the third row and the generous cargo bay. The car was reliable during the 4 year warranty period. On the down side, the car is underpowered while only returning so-so fuel economy. It needs a new set of tires every two years. Had some electrical problems starting year 5. Dealer service and parts are expensive.
V8 Engine Is Prone to Catastrophic Failure
Last week, our 2005 Volvo XC90 V8 'died' in an intersection. The dealer explained the engine had a 'catastrophic failure' and was "dead". I was told the battery was dead and there is no compression -- air blew through the engine. I asked how this could possibly have happened to a car that has undergone every Volvo dealer service, including one just 45 days ago. The dealer was courteous but explained the car required a new engine which costs $15,000. Google "Volvo Yamaha V8 Failure" and you'll come across numerous people discussing catastrophic failures thanks to the timing chain breaking. Volvo has not undertaken a recall.
A Year of Heaven
This is the most comfortable and smooth riding SUV I have been in. Love the stereo equipment and it's excellent surround sound. Terrific styling,,,,I receive loads of complements from bank tellers, fast food drive thru personel to carwash jockeys. Just the right height for great visibility. Appeals to all ages. My college age son wants to the drive it all the time!
Transmission needed
Always had Volvos and this was our first SUV/crossover. Bought used with 55k miles and at 62k needs transmission with a 7K quote. It doesn't have tow package so it was babied by previous owner. Thankfully the dealer is helping make good on this awful vehicle. Test drove others and felt skipping in trans...so never again will we purchase an XC90. And the mpg is among the worst in the crossover line at 14.2 city and 18-19 highway. What a shame because the vehicle is beautiful and comfortable, its just a mechanical nightmare!
2005 Volvo XC90
I bought a 2005 Volvo XC90 new in Feb of 2006 at the dealership in Athens GA. In Dec. of 2011, transmission had to be rebuilt at 87,000 miles for $4200 - dealership wanted $6500. Then in April 2012 at 92,000 miles, the engine started knocking - balance rod failure. I looked on line and Volvo has known that both these failures could occur in this make and model. Never did I receive any recall or info. I contacted Volvo of North America who offered no help to pay for these repairs. I did not rebuild engine - would cost almost what car was worth. I sold it to an auction company for $3600. Now drive a Toyota Highlander. Will never trust Volvo again.
