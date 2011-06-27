  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC70
  4. Used 2009 Volvo XC70
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Volvo XC70 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 XC70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,250
See XC70 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$39,500
See XC70 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG1818
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
viscous center differentialyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/425.5 mi.277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.0 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 6200 rpm281 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
8 total speakersyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesno
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesno
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesno
interior air filtrationyesyes
alloy trim on dashnoyes
alloy trim on doorsnoyes
alloy trim on center consolenoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front hip room54.8 in.54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
clothyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Rear head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Front track63.5 in.63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.72.1 cu.ft.
Length190.5 in.190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3307 lbs.3307 lbs.
Curb weight4092 lbs.4092 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.33.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.3 in.
Height63.0 in.63.0 in.
Wheel base110.0 in.110.0 in.
Width73.3 in.73.3 in.
Rear track62.2 in.62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Exterior Colors
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone Beige, cloth
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Sandstone Beige, cloth
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesno
215/65R16 tiresyesno
All season tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
235/55R17 tiresnoyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See XC70 InventorySee XC70 Inventory

Related Used 2009 Volvo XC70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles