2019 Volvo V90 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Another Volvo winner
Just leased a 2019 V90 Cross Country equipped with the “Advanced” package, which includes a ton of safety features not included as standard with this model. A real pleasure to drive, a solid, well-built wagon not to be confused with a SUV, cross-over, or the like. AWD, and rather mediocre fuel mileage reflects this...mid-20s mpg in city, near 30 on freeways. But the driver/passenger safety and security of this vehicle trumps any other shortfalls, as minimal as they are. More than adequate performance, but can be enhanced by choosing “Dynamic” driving mode. All in all, a quality car with an excellent mfr. pedigree.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
5 Stars Volvo
This car completely surprised me with the options and features it offers and of course the safety is perfection. Great gas mileage, great performance plus it drives itself. The built-in booster seats in the rear are a great option for kids. I have gotten tons of compliments on this car.
