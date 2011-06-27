2019 Volvo V90 Wagon Consumer Reviews

the _hamster , 12/13/2019 T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Just leased a 2019 V90 Cross Country equipped with the “Advanced” package, which includes a ton of safety features not included as standard with this model. A real pleasure to drive, a solid, well-built wagon not to be confused with a SUV, cross-over, or the like. AWD, and rather mediocre fuel mileage reflects this...mid-20s mpg in city, near 30 on freeways. But the driver/passenger safety and security of this vehicle trumps any other shortfalls, as minimal as they are. More than adequate performance, but can be enhanced by choosing “Dynamic” driving mode. All in all, a quality car with an excellent mfr. pedigree.