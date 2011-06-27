  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V90
  4. 2019 Volvo V90
  5. 2019 Volvo V90 Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Volvo V90 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 V90
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all V90s for sale
MSRP Starting at
$51,450
Save as much as $10,384
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Another Volvo winner

the _hamster, 12/13/2019
T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Just leased a 2019 V90 Cross Country equipped with the “Advanced” package, which includes a ton of safety features not included as standard with this model. A real pleasure to drive, a solid, well-built wagon not to be confused with a SUV, cross-over, or the like. AWD, and rather mediocre fuel mileage reflects this...mid-20s mpg in city, near 30 on freeways. But the driver/passenger safety and security of this vehicle trumps any other shortfalls, as minimal as they are. More than adequate performance, but can be enhanced by choosing “Dynamic” driving mode. All in all, a quality car with an excellent mfr. pedigree.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Volvo V90
VIEW OFFERS
VolvoCars.us

5 Stars Volvo

Ricky Stallings, 04/14/2020
T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car completely surprised me with the options and features it offers and of course the safety is perfection. Great gas mileage, great performance plus it drives itself. The built-in booster seats in the rear are a great option for kids. I have gotten tons of compliments on this car.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all V90s for sale

Related 2019 Volvo V90 Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars