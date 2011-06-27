Used 1998 Volvo V90 Wagon Consumer Reviews

AC service every year Tess , 08/25/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I would not consider buying another Volvo because I have had issues with AC system since I purchased it in 2005. It is not acceptable to have to put our car for AC maintenance in a Volvo dealer every year because AC cooling or any other issues. I am also not pleased that the price for the maintenance goes up about 15% every year. Furthermore, all the cool features and the smoothly drive does not encourage me to buy another Volvo. PS: It seems to me that Volvo should have recalled the V90 model, V90 for the AC problem. Report Abuse

love this car wsand , 12/08/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have been driving my 1998 V90 for 9 years and I still love it like the first day I bought it. Super comfortable front seats, rear seats fold down for mega yard sale purchases (got an entire patio set in there) or all seats up (w/3rd row) and you can seat 7! Stay on top of maintenance - tranny flush, timing belt, etc. and she just keeps going and going. Report Abuse

1998 V90 Alan Akin , 04/12/2010 5 of 7 people found this review helpful Purchased brand new. Appreciate the safety aspect. Incredible steering radius. Front brakes need replacement often. Engine light comes on frequently. Nice auto for long highway drives. Somewhat sporty feel with handling. Large, open storage area when back seats are down. For a car with almost 205K miles, it still handles quite well. Report Abuse

long-term experience Matt Mavrolas , 02/23/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful These newer Volvos are very expensive to repair, and maintain. Common problems: cracked headlight covers, front brakes wear out quickly, timing belt needs replaced every 60,000 miles, front suspension parts wear out and have replaced the same suspension parts more than once. Biggest problem: transmission failure. Also hesitation problems from a standing start. And I babied this car! Report Abuse