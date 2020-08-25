Used 1998 Volvo V90 for Sale Near Me

20 listings
V90 Reviews & Specs
  • 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design in Silver
    certified

    2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design

    10,708 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $38,300

    $3,686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design in Gray
    certified

    2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design

    11,660 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $38,900

    $2,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design in Gray
    certified

    2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design

    13,942 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $38,000

    $1,385 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design in Black
    certified

    2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design

    15,616 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $37,900

    $480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription in White
    used

    2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription

    6,797 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $51,990

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription

    14,380 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,053

    Details
  • 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription

    4,509 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $61,209

    Details
  • 2019 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design in Black
    used

    2019 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design

    6,919 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $64,790

    Details
  • 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription in White
    certified

    2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription

    5,835 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $55,000

    Details
  • 2020 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription in Dark Brown
    certified

    2020 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription

    550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $57,000

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design in Gray
    used

    2018 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design

    18,814 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,000

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription

    19,884 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,500

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription

    19,336 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,934

    Details
  • 2019 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design in Light Blue
    certified

    2019 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design

    18,344 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $49,788

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design

    18,852 miles

    $38,667

    Details
  • 2020 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design in Light Blue
    certified

    2020 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design

    6,516 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $61,999

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design

    34,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,875

    Details
  • 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design in Gray
    used

    2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design

    18,906 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $36,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V90

Read recent reviews for the Volvo V90
Overall Consumer Rating
4.410 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (20%)
AC service every year
Tess,08/25/2009
I would not consider buying another Volvo because I have had issues with AC system since I purchased it in 2005. It is not acceptable to have to put our car for AC maintenance in a Volvo dealer every year because AC cooling or any other issues. I am also not pleased that the price for the maintenance goes up about 15% every year. Furthermore, all the cool features and the smoothly drive does not encourage me to buy another Volvo. PS: It seems to me that Volvo should have recalled the V90 model, V90 for the AC problem.
Report abuse
