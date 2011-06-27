Used 2010 Volvo V70 Wagon Consumer Reviews

2010 V70 R-Design BoomerZoomer , 02/24/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We're loving our new Volvo. My wife and I both have lower back pain and the R-Design front seats are the best we've tried. I wanted a new car for our retirement years and the choices are very few for a wagon low enough to easily load canoes and kayaks on the roof, and hold a recumbent trike in the cargo area. The R-Design is a great package so we only added the convenience package (heated seats) and the keyless ignition. I was pleased to be able to get a nice handling package with the standard drivetrain. Report Abuse

Happy with my purchase so far Greg Rasa , 01/04/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Had it 1K miles so far. Solid build. Nice ride. Great seats. Nice stereo. Quiet. Reasonably-priced luxury. Beats my old SUV in every way. Getting 21 mpg city so far. As for models I didn't buy: Audi A4 Avant was gorgeous but had terrible rear-seat legroom and bit of road noise. Passat wagon had lots of road noise. V70 won out on those counts and others. Also, it has 5yrs/60K full maintenance. My only beef: It was scarce in my area, so I didn't have many color choices. Scarce because Volvo would rather sell you an XC70 or 60 (for way more money); also most V70s are a factory buy, apparently. But V70's mileage is better than the XCs. V70 is sleek, solid, luxurious ... the quintessential Volvo. Report Abuse

Back to Volvo Max , 03/09/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It has been a few years since I owned a Volvo , but this 2010 V70 is a marvelous vehicle. Downsized a little from a Honda Pilot (great vehicle too). The size is perfect for our needs, and the gas mileage is good too for a car of this size and weight(>30mpg on the interstate). Very comfortable and quiet with a solid build quality. Had to order the car from the factory and while it took 3 months to arrive, it was worth the wait. Report Abuse

Finally could get rid of the SUV SUVFREE , 12/07/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am finally able to get back to a wagon after 5 years of SUV (2 XC 90s). What a great car the V70. Extremely comfortable; smooth and responsive engine; brisk and "sporty" handling. Rock solid/ safe feel. Way better gas mileage that the XC90s I test drove the XC 70, but did not like the external sheaths of plastic on the car, nor the raised ground clearance and the rougher ride. I do wish they made the v70 in AWD, but front wheel will be fine in snow with winter tires. The interior of the car is beautiful. better than BMW and rivaling Audi. Rear seat room is tremendous as is the trunk. Base sound system is more than acceptable. Best family hauler I can think of. Report Abuse