Used 2010 Volvo V70 Wagon Consumer Reviews
2010 V70 R-Design
We're loving our new Volvo. My wife and I both have lower back pain and the R-Design front seats are the best we've tried. I wanted a new car for our retirement years and the choices are very few for a wagon low enough to easily load canoes and kayaks on the roof, and hold a recumbent trike in the cargo area. The R-Design is a great package so we only added the convenience package (heated seats) and the keyless ignition. I was pleased to be able to get a nice handling package with the standard drivetrain.
Happy with my purchase so far
Had it 1K miles so far. Solid build. Nice ride. Great seats. Nice stereo. Quiet. Reasonably-priced luxury. Beats my old SUV in every way. Getting 21 mpg city so far. As for models I didn't buy: Audi A4 Avant was gorgeous but had terrible rear-seat legroom and bit of road noise. Passat wagon had lots of road noise. V70 won out on those counts and others. Also, it has 5yrs/60K full maintenance. My only beef: It was scarce in my area, so I didn't have many color choices. Scarce because Volvo would rather sell you an XC70 or 60 (for way more money); also most V70s are a factory buy, apparently. But V70's mileage is better than the XCs. V70 is sleek, solid, luxurious ... the quintessential Volvo.
Back to Volvo
It has been a few years since I owned a Volvo , but this 2010 V70 is a marvelous vehicle. Downsized a little from a Honda Pilot (great vehicle too). The size is perfect for our needs, and the gas mileage is good too for a car of this size and weight(>30mpg on the interstate). Very comfortable and quiet with a solid build quality. Had to order the car from the factory and while it took 3 months to arrive, it was worth the wait.
Finally could get rid of the SUV
I am finally able to get back to a wagon after 5 years of SUV (2 XC 90s). What a great car the V70. Extremely comfortable; smooth and responsive engine; brisk and "sporty" handling. Rock solid/ safe feel. Way better gas mileage that the XC90s I test drove the XC 70, but did not like the external sheaths of plastic on the car, nor the raised ground clearance and the rougher ride. I do wish they made the v70 in AWD, but front wheel will be fine in snow with winter tires. The interior of the car is beautiful. better than BMW and rivaling Audi. Rear seat room is tremendous as is the trunk. Base sound system is more than acceptable. Best family hauler I can think of.
I Love this Car
This is my 4th Volvo since 1998. (1998 V70, then 2 XC90s, now back to the v70.) This is my wife's car. I also own an Audi S4 and a BMW 1 Series I. I consider myself an "enthusiast driver". No, this V70 is not trying to compete with BMW and Audi wagons in terms of handling, but for the vast majority of drivers it will provide a superior level of comfort with more than acceptable handling. I test drove a BMW 5 series, and I much prefer the Volvo for my family car. The interior is fantastic, the seats ultra comfortable, and the ride is more smooth. The interior quality is way beyond VW. Compared to the XC90 (my last one a V8 Sport) this is WAY more fun to drive!
Sponsored cars related to the V70
Related Used 2010 Volvo V70 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner