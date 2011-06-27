  1. Home
Used 2009 Volvo V70 Wagon Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
V70 Luxury Wagon

Master, 04/01/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Second V70 Previously Owned 2008 V70. This Sports wagon.. is extremely quiet Luxurious ..excellent Build quality.. The mileage on both the 08 and the 09 have been excellent for a car of this caliber.. 22 In town/ 30 MPG on the highway. which is comparative to My 2009 Accord Premium Feel..will carry just about anything..Great alternative to SUV..

volvo wagon v70

nirganua, 03/30/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

As expected a super strong car. My previous wagon, an 2006 v70 saved my wife's life when a foolish man ran a red light and broadsided and destroyed the old Volvo, my wife emerged bloody but ok, she would be dead in a lesser wagon. I immediately bought a new v70 which is bigger and stronger and safer. No more comment needed. Rc mckaughlin

The Gold Standard for wagons

MSmith, 05/12/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Love it. Nobody does it better when it comes to wagons.

