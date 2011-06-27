Used 1998 Volvo V70 R Consumer Reviews
luv it
bought it brand new, and until about an hour ago it was the best car ever. just hit a deer head on and the car will probably be totaled due to cosmetic damage. 165k and it runs smooth as glass. serviced every 5k and doesn't burn a drop of oil and we get 27 to 28 mpg on the highway. not one rust spot on it and we live in new york, the 'winter salt belt'. the R engine is a kick in the pants, we've surprised many a driver with the power and performance. AWD never let us down in snow and ice. some issues with AC and the CD player... other than that normal wear and tear... i will buy another one.
Never Again
We purchased this vehicle used to replace a 1988 Volvo 740. We should have kept the 740! This car has spent more time in the shop than my previous 10 cars of many different makes. My problem areas have been A.C, anti lock brakes, air pump and check valve, cd player, just to name the major areas. Don't think that Volve will come to your aid after the warranty period. If you need an awd wagon,look at the Mercedes of this era. I know I am!
A Wonderful Car
This has been a wonderful car. It has never let me down and only been in the shop for routine maintenance. I've found that the ABS can be fooled by hitting potholes while braking normally but other than that the car has been a gem.
Seven Years Now
I have had this car since new. There were two initial issues. Both were addressed. The car has had some performance modifications by IPD so it is faster than the average V70R. Other than above I have not had any major issues with the car. It has been a pain to pass DEQ not because it has high emmissions but because the computer has a long drive time to re-register data after a battery change. For me it was nice to carry items but think you are in a pretty fast sedan otherwise. Gas mileage is not great. I should also mention that I was T boned once by a car doing and estimated 40 MPH and drove it home. Granted the steering was way out of true. After 7 years I am tired on it though.
Just keeps going and going and going!
This car is absolutely fabulous. 235K miles to date. The most comfortable seats ever made. Super-reliable. High- pressure turbo is fun as heck to drive. The AWD is excellent. Build quality is wonderful. I service the car every 5K and it takes care of me every day. Paint quality is still excellent after 11 years. Interior Materials also exceptional quality. The only issues with the '98s are ABS control modules tend to go out. Strut mounts can wear out causing a "clunk" sound. Replaced wheel bearings. The 3- CD head units don't last. Well worth it, though, factory sound is awesome.
