2020 Volvo V60 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Paul P. , 07/31/2019 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Last of European Car Companies to offer R/T air and lodging for their Overseas Delivery Program. Order custom options with 8% off MSRP and drive with full coverage and registration for 15 days as an additional incentive. FYI, the T6 is not available for 2020 contrary to info stated. T5 has a Polestar Option ($1166) which adds 28 HP to the base 250 turbo and bumps ft lbs to 317 from 295. Concern regarding our 10/8/19 Gothenburg Delivery will be how tight the suspension might be! But sleek look and Wagon space, coming from an Audi A7, will be interesting! Atleast unsurpassed safety! Go for Inscription if ventilated seats, AWD, and the massage feature are a must. Paul P. Stuart, FL