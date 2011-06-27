2020 Volvo V60 Consumer Reviews
15 Day European Vacation on Volvo (V60 R On Order)
Last of European Car Companies to offer R/T air and lodging for their Overseas Delivery Program. Order custom options with 8% off MSRP and drive with full coverage and registration for 15 days as an additional incentive. FYI, the T6 is not available for 2020 contrary to info stated. T5 has a Polestar Option ($1166) which adds 28 HP to the base 250 turbo and bumps ft lbs to 317 from 295. Concern regarding our 10/8/19 Gothenburg Delivery will be how tight the suspension might be! But sleek look and Wagon space, coming from an Audi A7, will be interesting! Atleast unsurpassed safety! Go for Inscription if ventilated seats, AWD, and the massage feature are a must. Paul P. Stuart, FL
Review of Volvo V60 2020
This is the second Volvo V60 we one. The first V60 we replaced after the car accident. It saves our lives. New V60 has a lot of new options. Car handles the road very well(responsive). We have this car for a less than a month.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice car but don't like front grille
Has all the bells and whistles but the design on the front is too clunky looking to me. I do like the huge moon roof on the Inscription model but is too expensive for me. Wish The momentum had a huge moonroof..that might have changed my mind. The older V60's are nicer, more streamlined and so I will wait for one of those. Less expensive too!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
