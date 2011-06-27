Used 2016 Volvo V60 Consumer Reviews
Immediately Knew It Was My Car
I have spent the last year and a half researching vehicles on line and test driving cars that looked promising. My focus was on a crossover SUV, with the top three eventually being (in no particular order) the Volvo XC60, Acura RDX and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. I test drove all three cars more than once and still couldn't determine a clear favorite. One evening, I read Edmunds review of the Volvo V60 wagon, which I hadn't researched, but was very interested in the car after reading the review. I test drove the car a few days later and liked it, and the following weekend, took my spouse to the dealership to try the car, not intending to get one that day. We were both really impressed with the handling, the zippy drive, and the way it felt on the freeway and on the city streets. We decided to try the XC60 again while we were there for an immediate comparison, but I got behind the wheel of the V60 one more time and knew it wasn't necessary to drive another car; this one was it, and we drove it home that evening. Basically, the V60 is very similar to the XC60, just doesn't have the SUV height. The seats are so comfortable, the dash and instrumentation clear and easy to read, and the best feature for me is the blind spot monitor which is built into the post rather than the side mirror, which I much prefer. This is a solid vehicle, with excellent pick-up and acceleration and a very smooth ride and very good gas mileage. I wanted the new safety features available on today's cars which was the reason for the new car, and they are totally worth it. Backed out of the driveway the other day, and the cross traffic alert let me know that a car was speeding down our street. Very clear picture in the back-up camera and navigation screen. All the bells and whistles are easy to program. V60 scored well on all the safety tests, which was a must for me. Very happy with the decision, and I am looking for reasons to get in the car and drive it! 6-Month Update: Still love this car. Seat comfort is outstanding. We have driven it on a couple of road trips, and the ride is smooth and comfortable. Air conditioning is spot on, and the sound system is fine, even though we didn't get an upgraded system. Gas mileage has been good, too, especially on the highway on the trips we have taken. Two things I particularly love: the blind spot monitor and the rear view through the back window. Re the blind spot: the amber light is positioned perfectly on the interior of the car rather than on the outside mirrors as it is on other vehicles. It is not intrusive at all and is a useful tool when planning to change lanes. I also really like the view out the back window looking through the rear view mirror. When the backseat headrests are reclined, it is like looking through a picture window! Even when the headrests are in the up position, it is still a clear, big view out the back window. And, the car is fun to drive. Zippy and responsive. No complaints or remorse after six months; I really like this car. My husband enjoyed driving this car so much that he got an Inscription S60, which is proving to be just as satisfactory to him.
My dream car since I was 16
I am very pleased with this car; my husband and I bought ours used with only 15000 miles for 28K, and could not be happier. We were unfortunate members of the VW Dieselgate scandal, and decided to sell our car back to VW and upgrade. While I do miss the sportier handling of my VW, this car is amazing and feels so professional. Also, a week after we bought this car, an Uber driver bashed into my passenger side; without the heavy profile of this car (1-3 tons), I would have been knocked into the next lane and probably been in two accidents. The BLIS safety system helped me prove my case to the insurance company that the other driver was at fault because I saw the BLIS light up as he veered into my lane and was able to share this with my insurance company. Because of all of the safety features of this car, our insurance actually went down from where it had been with my VW. This car will haul you-know-what onto the freeway and turns itself off when you are sitting in traffic, which in LA is a lot. I am not in love with the slow charging USB port, but nothing is perfect. Very grateful to be in a safe and beautiful Volvo, which I have wanted since I was 16. The back also nicely holds our Boxer and German Shepherd dogs and they love to go for rides; they jump right in when I lift the hatch. If my dogs love it, it's a winner! :)
Europe WOW!
Picked up our v60 at the plant in Sweden, great Experience! Then spent 10 weeks traveling europe,Scandinavian countries and the Baltic States in our new v60 .The v60 handled great in many different weather and road conditions. BEST seats I have been in on a long road trip ,very comfortable! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND! ,the Volvo overseas purchase program.
Volvo won me over from Audi
This is my 2nd Volvo. First was a 2013 S60 T5 (5-cylinder) and because I liked it so much I got a 2016 V60 T5 wagon (4-cylinder). Having always been an "Audi" guy (I still think they’re great), I find the Volvo S & V60 out-performs the Audi for city and highway driving (that’s where I drive 80% + of the time) because of its less harsh/ comfortable suspension and its great/ fantastic seats. Also, I find the V60's engine performance is essentially perfect for the real roads of life here in southern California (that coming from a heavy foot), along with its wonderful 8 speed transmission, which has a sport mode that’s great for quicker shifting - performance, driving in the canyons, around town and particularly in bumper to bumper traffic, where it seems to intuitively know when to stay in gear/ not shift. Also, what I like about Volvo’s in general, is there low key great, kind of timeless good looks that project a different, less in your face, “if you will” presence than Audi, BMW, Mercedes. In addition, they are less expensive as well. In conclusion, “If” I wanted my 2016 Volvo V60 T5 to handle closer/ more similar on twisty roads to my previous Audi’s (they are “GREAT/ better” in that area), then all I need to do is get some 18”/ 19” rims that are a bit wider, higher performance tires, also a Polestar chip would not be bad as well. However, for how I use my car, this change is not necessary.
Great value at great price
Great car for driving trips: comfortable, great gas mileage, good acceleration and cruising speed on highway, excellent navigation and sound system.
