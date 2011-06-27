Used 1997 Volvo S90 Consumer Reviews
Favorite Car Ever!
I love this car. We had an accident recently and unfortunately my great car was totaled. We were rear-ended with my 9 year old in the backseat and while the other car looked bashed in, our car held up extremely well and no one was hurt. Very safe and fun car to own. I wanted to make it to 200,000 miles. Very disappointed that I never had the opportunity...
Excellent Buy
I bought this '97 Volvo S90 with 115K miles on it (now over 153K). I have driven for 19 months now, and it has proven to be a wonderfully reliable and comfortable car to drive. I drive approximately 100 miles a day to and from work and I have spent less than $1,000 in repairs and maintenance. This car averages about 24 mi/gal (highway). I only really drive it on the highway so I do not know the city gas mileage. I test drove a brand new Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla the other day (I was considering a vehicle with even better gas mileage), but they could not compare to the luxury, safety, and comfort of this ride. I will drive this vehicle as long as I can.
Great looking car, too much maintenance
Although the S-90 looks great, it is rather expensive to maintain. Several electrical issues, it is hard on tires, motor mounts had to be replaced and the power seats controls both sides needed fixing.
1997 Volvo S90
Excellent overall vehicle with very good performance. Too much tire and wind noise in cabin for a luxury car. Excellent ride with class and safety. Very good inline six engine.
Best Car Ever (for Me)
I purchased my S90 Volvo off the showroom floor on July 2, 1996. I have driven it almost every day since for 20 years. In that time, I have replaced the Radiator, the drivers front seat and repaired both the A/C and the Drivers side window mechanism. The car has 232,000 on it ( 50/50 city highway ). Never has it failed me yet. It is even still using the factory installed Bosch Platinum spark plugs. However, the car EATS batteries. 24 months!! Period!! Any kind, any use, 24 months almost to the day and the battery is fried. Also, it rides a bit like a truck. On the highway, it's a cloud and the faster you go, the better the gas mileage and ride, but in the city you feel every crack in the road (albeit gently). This sounds terrible, but the car starts first time, every time, from 45 below to 123 in the Desert, accelerates well and has a Ludicrous Top Speed for a luxury car (158 mph). Snow, Ice, Rain and it's relentless. Even on Ice it holds it's own well. I LOVE this car. Another down side is parts (struts and spares are becoming impossible to get). Nevertheless, It's been solid, durable, and dependable beyond my wildest expectations. If they made this same model today, I would buy 2 more, hang the price. Update: I gave the car to my nephew as he needed reliable transportation. As of July 1, 2020 it is still running strong, but needed a transmission overhaul at 270,000 miles. Still, it starts on the first crank every time (still needs a new battery every 24 months, natch) and looks good for being driven almost every every day for 23 years. The KEY to Volvos is Regular Maintenance and they seem to run FOREVER!!
