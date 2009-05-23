Used 1997 Volvo S90 for Sale Near Me

587 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S90 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 587 listings
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    16,384 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,658

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in White
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    20,030 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,500

    $5,705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    7,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,400

    $3,417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    30,029 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,500

    $5,349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in White
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    20,032 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,625

    $3,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    10,413 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $28,894

    $2,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in White
    certified

    2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    14,456 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $30,295

    $3,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in White
    used

    2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    10,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $33,480

    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    12,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $32,969

    $2,725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    18,278 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $25,598

    $4,366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in White
    certified

    2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    14,924 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,000

    $3,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    20,860 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $23,844

    $4,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Silver
    used

    2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    19,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,900

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid in White
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid

    16,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $38,644

    $4,043 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Gray
    used

    2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    19,412 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,498

    $3,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in Black
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    27,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,000

    $3,505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Silver
    certified

    2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    14,993 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $29,500

    $3,791 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    38,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,990

    $3,579 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S90 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 587 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S90
  4. Used 1997 Volvo S90

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S90

Read recent reviews for the Volvo S90
Overall Consumer Rating
4.419 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Favorite Car Ever!
amygin23,05/23/2009
I love this car. We had an accident recently and unfortunately my great car was totaled. We were rear-ended with my 9 year old in the backseat and while the other car looked bashed in, our car held up extremely well and no one was hurt. Very safe and fun car to own. I wanted to make it to 200,000 miles. Very disappointed that I never had the opportunity...
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
S90
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Volvo S90 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings