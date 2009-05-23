Used 1997 Volvo S90 for Sale Near Me

Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona

This Volvo is a Service Loaner at the moment, If you are interested please phone ahead so we can schedule a time for the Volvo to be here cleaned and sanitized for a test drive., Original MSRP $59205, S90 T6 Momentum, I4 Supercharged, AWD, Crystal White Pearl, 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Active Bending Lights, Apple CarPlay & USB Hub, Automatically Dimming Inner & Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Cooled Glovebox, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Rear Seat - Outer Positions, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), Heated Windscreen, HomeLink, Momentum Plus Package, Navigation System, Park Assist Pilot, Power moonroof, Power Operated Trunklid, Rear Parking Sensors, Retractable Rear View Mirrors, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Vision Package. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Crystal White Pearl22/31 City/Highway MPG 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum AWD Automatic with Geartronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. I4 SuperchargedRecent Arrival! 22/31 City/Highway MPGVolvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 170+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside AssistanceAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews: * Comes standard with a wide array of convenience and safety features; some of the best seats in the class; impressive interior materials throughout the cabin; intuitive technology interface is one of the best systems available. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1A22MK8H1005372

Stock: V0187

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-10-2020