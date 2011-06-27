Used 2008 Volvo S80 Consumer Reviews

I love her itsvolvosafe , 12/18/2011 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle because it was a much better value than comparable BMW and Mercedes models and it also does not come with the pretentious stigma commonly associated with owning one of this cars German competitors. My previous vehicle was a Mercedes ML 320, it had many problems and was worth less than $5,000 when I bought my S80 and I still got more comments from people about the vehicle that I drove. The S80 has a subtle presence while still offering most of the power and luxuries that come with owning a BMW or Mercedes. It is not as dynamic as a 5 series or a powerful as a E550 but it still has as much power, performance and comfort as you could want in an everyday driver. Report Abuse

Used 2008 S80 Nicer than Most New 2016 Vehicles qroberts , 02/25/2016 T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Just bought one of these used for around 12K and have been floored by the quality of the vehicle. I went out looking to buy a new (2016) vehicle but just was not impressed with any of the sub 30K offerings. I haven't bought a new vehicle in 18 years (drove a 1998 Mitsubishi Montero for that entire time) and I was expecting the offerings to have changed substantially in that time. Instead what I found was pretty looking vehicles with terrible visibility, cheap interiors, frustratingly anemic CVT's and lackluster fuel economy. If I'm going to drive an unresponsive brick I expect it to get close to 30 MPG overall, not 21 city 28 highway. My massive, old clunker of an SUV got 18 city 25 highway and was fast to boot. So I was pretty disillusioned and decided to go have a look at some used vehicles. Our family has had many Volvos and apart from replacing turbo seals (an issue they have apparently resolved since 2001) never had any issues with them at all (and I'm talking not a single one of them has ever failed to start or had a single mechanical failure over about 40 years of combined driving, 5 cars over 8 years each). So I started looking and was quickly interested in the AWD S80's particularly the turbo inline 6 or T6. I test drove a 2008 with 64000 miles and was elated. The car is solid as a tank, looks new, smells new, feels glued to the road and is a ROCKET! I bought the car as soon as we got back to the dealership. The vehicle is a little slow getting through the first 3 gears unless you give it a little more gas but once it's going and especially on the highway, the car is untouchable. By far the fastest most responsive vehicle I've ever driven or ridden in with the exception of a standard BMW M5. The ride is really smooth with almost no body roll even in tight turns and you feel glued to the pavement. The AWD is definitely noticeable versus front and rear wheel drive mostly as a reluctance of the car to deviate from the line it's on until you turn the steering wheel. Like I said in the title, every aspect of this 2008 S80 is nicer than any new 2016 car I test drove and that includes safety features. You'd be a fool to pass on this car if you have a chance to get a low mileage one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Understated Elegance stevep , 08/08/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The 2008 S80 is my first Volvo purchase and I have to say I am very, very impressed. The attention to detail and quality of workmanship is outstanding. I have owned Lexus (GS and ES) and infinity (G35) and although good cars, the attention to detail is not as good as Volvo. If the long term reliability is as good as consumer reports rates the 2008, then I can see myself buying Volvo's for a long time. Performance is outstanding. The 280hp T6 is very fast, especially if you use the tip-tronic shifting. Yes, there are faster cars, but I don't think anyone balance of elegance and performance that the Volvo S80 does, not to mention its claim to fame safety features. Don't miss this one

The understated luxury car Mike Schumer , 09/06/2015 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful The Volvo S80 is a great car if you don't care about status but still have luxury. It is one of the safest cars on the road. Yes it's ride is so comfortable and disconnects you from the road but that is nice sometimes, especially on long trips. I own a Mini Cooper so I get my road jollys with that. People complain about the inadequate performance of the base engine. I find that to be a ridiculous statement. It's not a sports car, it's a luxury sedan that handles any road situation under normal circumstances. This is my second Volvo, my first bought new in 2003 and still have it at 235,000 mile. Volvos are known for longevity. Yes maintenance and some problems will arise but it's not as expensive as a BMW or Mercedes and will probably outlast both of them. This is a practical luxury car. It's not for people that care about what others think or how fast you can go from 0-60. I got Volvo's 2008 flagship with 48,000 miles on it for $12,500. Not bad for a car that should be around at 235,000 miles. Update: after adding 25,000 miles to it, there have been no problems. Drives great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value