  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S80
  4. Used 2000 Volvo S80
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Volvo S80 T6 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 S80
Overview
See S80 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Curb weight3682 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height57.2 in.
Wheel base109.9 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Light Sand
  • Graphite Gray
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Silver Granite
See S80 Inventory

Related Used 2000 Volvo S80 T6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles