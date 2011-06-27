2019 Volvo S60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S60 Sedan
T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,633*
Total Cash Price
$33,890
T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,611*
Total Cash Price
$46,847
T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,151*
Total Cash Price
$45,851
T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,557*
Total Cash Price
$48,176
T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,660*
Total Cash Price
$33,225
T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,660*
Total Cash Price
$33,225
S60 Hybrid
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,664*
Total Cash Price
$45,518
T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,606*
Total Cash Price
$34,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S60 Sedan T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$862
|$891
|$923
|$955
|$4,464
|Maintenance
|$142
|$409
|$689
|$1,410
|$2,219
|$4,867
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$773
|$1,189
|$1,962
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,400
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,568
|Financing
|$1,823
|$1,466
|$1,085
|$678
|$246
|$5,298
|Depreciation
|$6,286
|$4,837
|$3,953
|$4,430
|$3,871
|$23,376
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,008
|$9,186
|$8,278
|$9,923
|$10,238
|$49,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S60 Sedan T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$1,232
|$1,276
|$1,320
|$6,170
|Maintenance
|$196
|$565
|$952
|$1,949
|$3,067
|$6,729
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,069
|$1,644
|$2,713
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,936
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,167
|Financing
|$2,520
|$2,026
|$1,500
|$938
|$340
|$7,324
|Depreciation
|$8,690
|$6,686
|$5,464
|$6,124
|$5,351
|$32,314
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,600
|$12,698
|$11,444
|$13,716
|$14,152
|$68,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S60 Sedan T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,166
|$1,206
|$1,249
|$1,292
|$6,039
|Maintenance
|$192
|$553
|$931
|$1,907
|$3,001
|$6,585
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,046
|$1,609
|$2,655
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,895
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,121
|Financing
|$2,466
|$1,983
|$1,468
|$918
|$333
|$7,168
|Depreciation
|$8,505
|$6,544
|$5,348
|$5,993
|$5,237
|$31,627
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$10,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,247
|$12,428
|$11,200
|$13,425
|$13,851
|$67,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S60 Sedan T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,183
|$1,225
|$1,267
|$1,312
|$1,357
|$6,345
|Maintenance
|$202
|$581
|$979
|$2,004
|$3,154
|$6,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,099
|$1,691
|$2,790
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,991
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,229
|Financing
|$2,591
|$2,084
|$1,543
|$964
|$349
|$7,531
|Depreciation
|$8,936
|$6,876
|$5,619
|$6,297
|$5,503
|$33,231
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,233
|$2,301
|$2,369
|$2,440
|$11,512
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,071
|$13,059
|$11,768
|$14,106
|$14,554
|$70,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S60 Sedan T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$905
|$936
|$4,376
|Maintenance
|$139
|$401
|$675
|$1,382
|$2,175
|$4,772
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$758
|$1,166
|$1,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,373
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,537
|Financing
|$1,787
|$1,437
|$1,064
|$665
|$241
|$5,194
|Depreciation
|$6,163
|$4,742
|$3,875
|$4,343
|$3,795
|$22,918
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,773
|$9,006
|$8,116
|$9,728
|$10,037
|$48,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S60 Sedan T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$905
|$936
|$4,376
|Maintenance
|$139
|$401
|$675
|$1,382
|$2,175
|$4,772
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$758
|$1,166
|$1,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,373
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,537
|Financing
|$1,787
|$1,437
|$1,064
|$665
|$241
|$5,194
|Depreciation
|$6,163
|$4,742
|$3,875
|$4,343
|$3,795
|$22,918
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,773
|$9,006
|$8,116
|$9,728
|$10,037
|$48,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S60 Hybrid T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,118
|$1,158
|$1,197
|$1,240
|$1,282
|$5,995
|Maintenance
|$190
|$549
|$925
|$1,893
|$2,980
|$6,538
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,038
|$1,597
|$2,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,881
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,106
|Financing
|$2,448
|$1,969
|$1,458
|$911
|$330
|$7,116
|Depreciation
|$8,443
|$6,497
|$5,309
|$5,950
|$5,199
|$31,398
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,129
|$12,338
|$11,119
|$13,327
|$13,751
|$66,664
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S60 Hybrid T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$973
|$4,551
|Maintenance
|$145
|$417
|$702
|$1,437
|$2,262
|$4,963
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$788
|$1,213
|$2,001
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,428
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,598
|Financing
|$1,858
|$1,494
|$1,107
|$692
|$251
|$5,402
|Depreciation
|$6,410
|$4,932
|$4,030
|$4,517
|$3,947
|$23,835
|Fuel
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$8,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,244
|$9,366
|$8,441
|$10,117
|$10,438
|$50,606
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 S60
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Volvo S60 in Virginia is:not available
